Major Update Could Have Just Confirmed Hollywood’s Next Barbie

Mattel and Warner Bros. are laying track for the next toy-based franchise. Wicked and Wicked: For Good director Jon M. Chu is getting behind the wheel for a live-action Hot Wheels movie inspired by the iconic die-cast toy cars, with J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) producing via his Bad Robot banner. Mattel Films, producers of the $1.4 billion-grossing Barbie movie and the upcoming Masters of the Universe, are partnering with Warner Bros. Pictures again after the studios’ Margot Robbie-starring Barbie became the biggest movie of 2023. Deadline first reported the news.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hot Wheels is “billed as an action film, inspired by Mattel’s bestselling toy car line, which will showcase some of the world’s hottest and sleekest vehicles,” according to the outlet. They Cloned Tyrone writing duo Juel Taylor (Creed II) and Tony Rettenmaier (Space Jam: A New Legacy) are writing the script.

“Jon’s ability to craft rich, elaborate worlds with a distinct point of view makes him the ideal storyteller to bring Hot Wheels to life,” Robbie Brenner, President of Mattel Studios and Chief Content Officer, said in a statement. “His films are visual spectacles — true eye candy — but what sets them apart is how he weaves unforgettable narratives within those stunning frames. Paired with Juel and Tony’s compelling storytelling, this team is uniquely positioned to capture the heart, adrenaline, and spirit of Hot Wheels, a leading brand in car culture.”

IMAGE COURTESY OF MATTEL, INC.

Said Chu, “Hot Wheels has always been about more than speed — it’s about imagination, connection and the thrill of play. Bringing that spirit to the big screen is an incredible opportunity. I’m excited to partner with Mattel Studios, Warner Bros. Pictures, and Bad Robot to create an adventure that honors Hot Wheels’ legacy while driving it somewhere entirely new.”

Warner Bros. has been setting track for a Hot Wheels film since 2019. The studio tapped duo Neil Widener & Gavin James (A Minecraft Movie) to write the script in 2020 and then Dalton Leeb & Nicholas Jacobson-Larson, who set up sci-fi projects at Netflix and Amblin, when the Mattel film got a fresh coat of paint in 2023.

“We already felt incredibly lucky to collaborate with Mattel on this special film. Having Jon, Juel and Tony come aboard takes our excitement to a whole new level,” Abrams said in a statement. Added Jesse Ehrman, Warner Bros. Pictures’ President of Development and Production, “Jon is a visionary director and an incredible partner to Warner Bros. We are thrilled to have him join us, along with the talented writing duo of Juel and Tony. With our collaborators at Bad Robot and Mattel Studios, we can’t wait to bring Hot Wheels to life on the big screen.”

Hot Wheels is one of the reportedly 45 toy-based movies in the works at Mattel, which is also developing the John Cena vehicle Matchbox (also based on the Mattel toy cars) with Extraction director Sam Hargrave for Apple Studios and Skydance; a live-action Thomas & Friends; a Daniel Kaluuya-produced Barney movie for A24; a live-action American Girl for Paramount; the Anthony Ramos-voiced Bob the Builder animated movie set up at Amazon MGM Studios; a live-action Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots with Fast and the Furious star Vin Diesel attached to star and produce via his One Race Films; and the live-action Monster High movie in the works at Universal. Chu’s Electric Somewhere production company is also molding the animated Play-Doh movie for Hasbro.

“We are excited to bring the thrill of a Hot Wheels live-action feature film to the big screen in partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures,” Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mattel, said when announcing the project back in 2019. “Mattel Films has great momentum as it continues to execute on our commitment to bring global audiences new ways to experience the brands they love as we transform Mattel into an IP-driven, high-performing toy company.” Then-Warner Bros. Chairman Toby Emmerich said at the time, “Hot Wheels has been inspiring the imagination of kids around the world for over 50 years. We couldn’t be more excited to be bringing the adrenaline, adventure, and excitement of Hot Wheels to the big screen.”

Hot Wheels die-casts rolled out in 1968 and were designed to revolutionize toy vehicles by looking cooler and performing better than the competition. More than five decades later, Hot Wheels is the #1 selling toy in the world, according to a 2021 study by NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service.

Per Mattel, the toy brand is “about pushing boundaries in automotive design and purpose-built performance” and inspiring creativity born from a competitive garage spirit.