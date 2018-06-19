‘Hotel Transylvania 3’ Reveals First Footage of Van Helsing

Sony has debuted a new bit of footage for Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, which puts one of the film’s new characters in the spotlight.

The clip, which you can check out above, debuted on a recent episode of Good Morning America. The montage-like clip shows Abraham Van Helsing (Jim Gaffigan), a vampire hunter who will go to comical lengths to try to catch Dracula (Adam Sandler).

While the clip is short, it brings a pretty hearty dose of Hotel Transylvania’s general energy, and previews the unique accent that Gaffigan took on for the role.

“Oddly, if you do research on Van Helsing, he almost comes across as a comedic villain with his obsessive, driven, over-educated personality,” Gaffigan said in a previous interview. “My normal voice was too slow to capture (his) energy and drive.”

The new installment in the franchise gives Drac a vacation that he’s needed so desperately. Along with his daughter Mavis (Selena Gomez) and friends like Frankenstein (Kevin James) and Wayne the Werewolf (Steve Buscemi), Drac hesitantly embarks on a cruise made specifically for monsters. Of course, not everything goes according to plan, and the “vacation” isn’t quite as relaxing as Drac had hoped.

As it turns out, Hotel Transylvania 3 came about in a surprising way, as director Genndy Tartakovsky was inspired to return to the franchise while on a family vacation.

“I really wanted to forget about them but it was one of those things — you start thinking about something and the characters pop in. I didn’t plan it,” Tartakovsky told The Hollywood Reporter.

“A third one is always hard, because how do you make it not seem like a cash grab?” Tartakovsky continued. “Whenever there is a third one of any franchise, you’re always suspicious about it, so there has to be a good enough story that’s sincere and real. This felt like we could really open up the world. It felt like it deserved to exist.”

