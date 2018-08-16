‘Hotel Transylvania 3’ Trailer Released

The crew of Hotel Transylvania is back in action, and they are faced with their greatest obstacle ever…a cruise.

That’s right, the monsters and witches of Hotel Transylvania are finally getting a vacation in the sequel, and to say Dracula isn’t thrilled about it would be an understatement. As you can see in the trailer, Dracula’s life is hectic enough, what with a giant dog that chases his guests. Still, there is that nice Olympic size swimming pool? Can’t argue with that right?

The official title is Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, and Mavis star Selena Gomez thinks it will be even better than the two previous films.

“This time around, we are all leaving the hotel on a summer monster cruise which is a fun change,” Gomez tells PEOPLE. “The comedic situations the characters from the first two films find themselves in might be the funniest yet! My dad Drac begins dating, so in this one Mavis acts as the overprotective parent. I had a good time playing up that dynamic!”

Hotel Transylvania director Genndy Tartakovsky echoes those sentiments and sees Dracula and Mavis as the heart and soul of the series.

“With each movie, she’s coming into her own and we see her relationship grow with her father in each one, because at the core of the films it’s about Dracula and Mavis,” Tartakovsky said. “It’s always awesome working with Selena, she brings a natural sincerity and believability in whatever she does.”

Hotel Transylvania has been a success story for Sony, with the original bringing in over $148 million domestically on an $85 million dollar budget. Worldwide it grossed over $358 million, and that only improved in the sequel. Hotel Transylvania 2 lowered the budget by $5 million and brought in over $169 million domestically. Worldwide it increased as well, garnering over $473 million.

Hotel Transylvania 3 hits theaters July 13, 2018.