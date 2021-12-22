Hotel Transylvania Releases Puppy! Short Film on YouTube

Halloween might have already come and gone, but there's still a lot of content to help fans get into the spooky spirit. One more wholesome awesome - an official short film in the Hotel Transylvania franchise - is now more accessible than ever for fans of all ages. Sony Pictures Animation recently released the entirety of Puppy!, a Hotel Transylvania short film, on their YouTube page. The short initially debuted in 2017, ahead of the theatrical release of The Emoji Movie.

Puppy!, which is directed by Hotel Transylvania creator Genndy Tartakovsky, sees the return of Adam Sandler as Dracula, Selena Gomez as Mavis, Andy Samberg as Jonathan, and Asher Blinkoff as Dennis. The short sees Dennis asking his parents for a pet -- only for the entire family to get a monster-sized awakening in the form of a giant dog named Tinkles.

The YouTube debut of Puppy! will help fans get prepared for Hotel Transylvania 4, which was confirmed to be in the works in 2019. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic shifting release dates, the film is reportedly still on track to be released in 2021, with production continuing amid social distancing. The new film will not see Tartakovsky returning to direct the project, although he will still serve as its screenwriter and executive producer. The film will be co-directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon. Kluska previously served as a storyboard artist for the second and third Hotel Transylvania movies and directed on the DC Super Hero Girls TV series, while Drymon has dabbled in a number of animation projects over the years, spending most of his time with the SpongeBob SquarePants franchise.

While it's unclear exactly which cast members are confirmed to return to the franchise, a report earlier this year indicated that Gomez could be returning to voice Mavis, and also serve as executive producer.

Hotel Transylvania 4 is set to be released on August 6, 2021.