House of the Dragon Star Wants To Play Storm in the MCU’s X-Men Reboot [Exclusive]

What do House of the Dragon and the X-Men have in common? Aside from the fact that both are coming back in a big way this year—one with its third season that promises to be more epic than the first two, and the other with its official introduction into the MCU via Avengers: Doomsday. And now, thanks to this House of the Dragon star, we’ve officially gotten a crossover that we never knew we needed until now.

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Sitting down with ComicBook’s Chris Killian alongside Bethany Antonia, who plays their on-screen sister, Baela Targaryen, to talk about all things House of the Dragon Season 3, Phoebe Campbell, who plays Lady Rhaena Targaryen, was keen to give fans a deeper look into Rhaena’s journey as the series moves forward. But it was Bethany that was keen to shine a light on a role that she would love to step into, and one that’s about to become a much bigger deal in the pop culture landscape thanks to the new Avengers movie: Storm—a name that every X-Men fan knows.

She Wouldn’t Be the First Actor From House of the Dragon To Step Into the MCU

Milly Alcock also got her start on the HBO fantasy series, playing the younger version of Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen. And every nerd worth their salt knows that she’s landed the role of Kara in Supergirl, which debuts in theaters in just two weeks, and is already looking like it’ll be the blockbuster of the summer. After cheering on their former co-star, Campbell and Antonia were asked if there was a hero or a villain that either of them would like to audition for in the future, to which Antonia quickly said: “Oh, Storm, but I think that’s already taken.” When informed that the role likely hadn’t been cast yet, she added, “There’s a rumor, but like, call me.”

Storm, also known as Ororo Munroe, was portrayed in the original X-Men films by none other than Halle Berry. She was then played by Alexandra Shipp in X-Men: Apocalypse and again in Dark Phoenix. Otherwise, it’s only been animated showings for the wildly powerful weather-controlling mutant and veteran member of the X-Men. And with Antonia having already proven her immense talent in House of the Dragon, it might be more than a little silly for Marvel to count out her request for a phone call; if anyone could bring Storm back to life in the way that she deserves, it would be none other than Lady Baela Targaryen.

What do you think about Bethany Antonia potentially stepping into the role of Storm in future X-Men projects? Does she have what it takes? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.