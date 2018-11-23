‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas’ Airs Tonight

You can’t have an after Thanksgiving snack without indulging in a viewing of How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and if you wanted to watch it tonight you’re in luck.

Fans of the Grinch without a heart can tune in to see the original adventure at 7:00 pm tonight on NBC. The 1966 film is of course based on the Dr. Seuss classic story, and the animated film starred Boris Karloff as The Grinch. If you aren’t familiar with the story, it is set in the town of Who-ville, a town that loves Christmas much to their neighbor the Grinch’s chagrin, and he sets about ruining the holiday for them but ends up finding a heart in the process.

NBC won’t the be the only way to enjoy The Grinch this holiday season either, as Universal and Illumination Entertainment has their own version of the iconic film in theaters now. The Grinch stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the grumpy Grinch and is directed by Yarrow Cheney and Scott Mosier. There was also a live-action version of The Grinch starring Jim Carrey, which can currently be found on Netflix.

You can find the official synopsis for The Grinch below.

“Academy Award® nominee Benedict Cumberbatch lends his voice to the infamous Grinch, who lives a solitary life inside a cave on Mt. Crumpet with only his loyal dog, Max, for company. With a cave rigged with inventions and contraptions for his day-to-day needs, the Grinch only sees his neighbors in Who-ville when he runs out of food.

Each year at Christmas they disrupt his tranquil solitude with their increasingly bigger, brighter and louder celebrations. When the Whos declare they are going to make Christmas three times bigger this year, the Grinch realizes there is only one way for him to gain some peace and quiet: he must steal Christmas. To do so, he decides he will pose as Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, even going so far as to trap a lackadaisical misfit reindeer to pull his sleigh.

Meanwhile, down in Who-ville, Cindy-Lou Who—a young girl overflowing with holiday cheer—plots with her gang of friends to trap Santa Claus as he makes his Christmas Eve rounds so that she can thank him for help for her overworked single mother. As Christmas approaches, however, her good-natured scheme threatens to collide with the Grinch’s more nefarious one. Will Cindy-Lou achieve her goal of finally meeting Santa Claus? Will the Grinch succeed in silencing the Whos’ holiday cheer once and for all?”

The Grinch is in theaters now.