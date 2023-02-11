Marvel Producer Shares Surprising Update About Young Avengers

Phase Five is officially beginning next week with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantaumamnia and Phase Four spent a lot of time introducing new characters, including many that could potentially go on to be a part of the Young Avengers. Kate Bishop, Eli Bradley, America Chavez, Kid Loki, Billy and Tommy Maximoff, and Cassie Lang are just some of the characters who could be a part of the beloved comics team, but it sounds like fans might be waiting longer than expected for them to get their own project.

Many fans have suspected that the MCU has been setting up the Young Avengers, but Quantaumamnia producer Stephen Broussard recently gave a surprising update when speaking to Inverse. During the interview, he revealed there are no current plans for a Young Avengers project. However, he did tease that the young characters will be an important part of the franchise's future.

"A lot of Phase Four was about introducing the next generation and introducing new characters," Broussard explained. "I think that's one of the themes that the next generation reminds us," he added of the future. "I think that's one of the themes that the next generation reminds us and that would be exciting to explore with Cassie going forward, or with any of the new characters, like Kate Bishop. People like that, who have inherited the mantle, and keeping to fight the fight, and make the world a better place."

What Has Hailee Steinfeld Said About Young Avengers?

Hailee Steinfeld made her debut as Kate Bishop in Hawkeye back in 2021, and she previously talked to ComicBook.com about potentially seeing the team together onscreen.

"I mean, it's always exciting, the thought of any character you play where it could go, and especially with something like this," Steinfeld told ComicBook.com. "But I just don't think I've quite comprehended the fact that I've even gotten here, that I'm in this show and this show's about to come out. So yeah, that's where my head's at."

Hawkeye executive producer Trinh Tran also addressed the possibilities of teams like Young Avengers or West Coast Avengers, saying the constant cycling of heroes in and out of the MCU helps set the stage for different groups.

"Obviously, I can't say much, but there are heroes that have left the MCU and there are new people coming in," said Tran. "I think our focus always is, 'Let's get Kate Bishop right here in this storyline. Let's make sure that what people love about her on paper is going to be translated onto the screen.' And then, we can go from there and see how the future holds. But I think the focus really was to make sure we land her correctly in this series first."

