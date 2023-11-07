New The Marvels Trailer Teases Avengers: Secret Wars Connection

Make no mistake about it, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is definitely barreling toward Avengers: Secret Wars. Incursions were a major part of the comic story the sixth Avengers feature is based upon, and they've been featured in the MCU on an increasing basis. The idea of incursions was first introduced in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness before being expanded upon and further explained in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Now, the final trailer of The Marvels confirms an incursion will be one of the biggest plot threads of the sequel.

As it turns out, Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) is able to use the bangles first obtained by Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) to tear a hole between realities. Because of this, it appears she's forming a massive inter-reality army for unknown reasons.

How does The Marvels connect with Avengers: Secret Wars?

In the second (but most popular) Secret Wars comics event, incursions caused one reality to collide with the next, destroying them all. This eventually resulted in the creation of Battleworld and, in turn, one singular universe wherever everyone resided. Given the Multiverse Saga has dealt extensively with the idea of multiple timelines in the multiverse, it stands to reason Marvel Studios will be using its own Secret Wars film to return the franchise to its one Sacred Timeline.

It still has yet to be seen why, exactly, the incursions are taking place. Is it because Sylvie murdered He Who Remains? Is it because Dr. Strange traverses the Multiverse as he pleases? Is it because Dar-Benn and her magical MacGuffins? Hopefully more is answered when The Marvels drops this weekend.

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.