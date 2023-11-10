Xochitl Gomez Speaks Out on Young Avengers Team Up (Exclusive)

We're pretty deep into Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there are so many projects that fans still want to see realized onscreen. One of the biggest ones might be Young Avengers, a hypothetical team-up between some of the franchise's sidekicks and teen characters — and it sounds like America Chavez actress Xochitl Gomez is definitely on board. While speaking with ComicBook.com on the red carpet of the Box Lunch Holiday Gala for Feeding America, Gomez reflected on the possibility of Young Avengers, and revealed that she recently crossed paths with Cassie Lang actress Kathryn Newton.

"It would be pretty awesome to have a pretty young, diverse cast altogether," Gomez explained. "Just the thought of that is pretty awesome. Just knowing that we all support one another. And I saw Kathryn [Newton], she came to [Dancing With the Stars]. It's just one of those things that it would be nice to have a fun moment altogether."

Gomez played coy about when exactly we'll see America onscreen again, replying "I don't know." Her Dancing With the Stars partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, replied "I know," and joked that the info would go to the "highest bidder."

When Did Xochitl Gomez Join the MCU?

Gomez made her debut as America Chavez, a universe-hopping young girl who crosses paths with Doctor Strange, in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"I mean, just seeing the reaction to America and seeing how much people love her and want to see more of her is just, and the fact that people cosplaying her is pretty insane," Gomez said in an interview for ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast last year. "...I was not prepared for it because I had no idea what it was going to be or if people were going to like the character. I just hoped that people really liked the character. That was the main thing. But I mean, it's the aftermath of how much people come up to me and tell me that it just means so much to them that I'm on the screen and that I'm there being their representative and just also that they can see themselves with me being on screen, which is just so important. And I'm just so happy that I get to be that for them. And also, just the fact that some girls are like, they shake when they see me, they're like shaking and some of them don't even want a photo or they forget to ask for a photo. And so, I'll be like, do you want to take a photo? We can take a photo and they just want to hug me. It's so sweet. I'm so glad that I can be that for young girls, you know?"

Do you hope we see the Young Avengers soon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!