How To Train Your Dragon IMAX Trailer Recreates All the Best Moments From Original Movie

The IMAX trailer for the live-action How To Train Your Dragon brings fan-favorite moments from the original animated movie to life. The movie series that captivated audiences when it debuted in 2010 is back under three-time Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Dean DeBlois, who helmed the animated trilogy. DeBlois isn’t the only person returning to How To Train Your Dragon, as Gerard Butler reprises his voice role of Chief Stoick the Vast. From Hiccup’s first encounter with Toothless to learning how to ride a dragon and the pulse-pounding final battle in the sky, the IMAX trailer for How To Train Your Dragon hits all the right beats.

How To Train Your Dragon‘s IMAX trailer begins with Toothless getting the drop on Hiccup (Mason Thames). We get a close-up of Toothless’ green eyes as he sneers at Hiccup, before backing off and resting in a sitting position. The bond between man and dragon begins here. Many of the scenes in How To Train Your Dragon are almost direct copies from the 2010 film. Toothless still looks the same since he’s CG-created, while Thames’ Hiccup is the only part different.

Hiccup and Toothless make drawings together on the sandy shore, before they bond with a simple touch. “Everything we know about dragons is wrong,” Hiccup says. His father, Stoick, counters with, “The reign of the dragons ends right here, right now.”

Hiccup creates his riding harness for Toothless, and we see the pair prepare for their first flight. The iconic How To Train Your Dragon score kicks in as they race across the ocean and bob and weave between obstacles, which should look breathtaking in IMAX.

The first reactions to How To Train Your Dragon arrived online in April after an exclusive screening at CinemaCon. According to the attendees taking to social media to share their early reactions ahead of the movie’s June 13th premiere in theaters, How to Train Your Dragon is as much a soaring triumph as the animated version. An attendee described How to Train Your Dragon as “one of the best live-action adaptations thus far. Genuinely had a smile on my face throughout the entire movie. This is going to be one of those movies people are going to be talking about for a very long time.”

On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames; The Black Phone, For All Mankind) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, reprising his voice role from the animated franchise), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society.

With the fierce and ambitious Astrid (BAFTA nominee Nico Parker; Dumbo, The Last of Us) and the village’s quirky blacksmith Gobber (Nick Frost; Snow White and the Huntsman, Shaun of the Dead) by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding.

As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup’s friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader.

The film also stars Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Gabriel Howell (Bodies), Bronwyn James (Wicked), Harry Trevaldwyn (Smothered), Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club), BAFTA nominee Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones).

What do you think about the IMAX trailer for How To Train Your Dragon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!