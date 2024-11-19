How to Train Your Dragon Teaser Reveals First Look at Live-Action Toothless

A teaser trailer and poster for the live-action How To Train Your Dragon gives fans the first look at Hiccup’s loyal dragon Toothless. After a successful run of New York Times bestselling books from author Cressida Cowell, How To Train Your Dragon got the animated treatment from Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation. The franchise has continued success even with all three animated movies concluding, but there’s more of Hiccup and Toothless to look forward to. Now, journey back to Berk to relive the How To Train Your Dragon story all over again with a look at the film’s first teaser trailer.

Those familiar with 2010’s How To Train Your Dragon will see many similarities between the animated and live-action movies. One way both films are the same Gerard Butler is returning to reprise his role as Stoick the Vast, Hiccup’s father and chief of the Vikings on Berk. Mason Thames (The Black Phone, For All Mankind) is our protagonist Hiccup, and the How To Train Your Dragon trailer reveals the first meeting between Hiccup and Toothless. Once again, it all looks like the scenes were cut from the animated movie, right down to the CGI look of Toothless.

We got a look at Mason Thames as the live-action Hiccup last week, as he stood in a dragon pit ready to face down a dragon. The cast of How To Train Your Dragon is filled out with BAFTA nominee Nico Parker( Dumbo, The Last of Us) as the fierce and ambitious Astrid, and Nick Frost (Snow White and the Huntsman, Shaun of the Dead) as the village’s quirky blacksmith Gobber. The film also stars Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Gabriel Howell (Bodies), Bronwyn James (Wicked), Harry Trevaldwyn (Smothered), Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club), BAFTA nominee Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones).

Three-time Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Dean DeBlois, the filmmaker behind the original How to Train Your Dragon trilogy, returns to direct the live-action adaptation. “It’s so dialed-up in terms of stakes — having a fully credible, photo-real dragon stomping around trying to kill him,” DeBlois said about the stakes being raised in the live-action adaptation of How To Train Your Dragon. DeBlois also said how Hiccup “represents all of the oddballs out there, and there are many of us,” making him a relatable figure. “There was a bit of awkwardness, but also a vulnerability to him which [came] with the fact that he was 15 when we were auditioning him,” he said about Mason Thames.

The new How To Train Your Dragon arrives in theaters on June 13, 2025.