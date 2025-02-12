Live-Action How to Train Your Dragon Official Trailer Released (And it Looks Like a Shot-for-Shot Remake)

Play video

Dragons are coming to life on the biggest screens this summer. The beloved How to Train Your Dragon film series is getting a live-action makeover from Universal and franchise director Dean DeBlois. In June, the reimagined version of How to Train Your Dragon will be released in theaters everywhere, and movie fans now have a better idea of what the anticipated adaptation will look like.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Universal released the official trailer for How to Train Your Dragon on Wednesday morning, and what it looks like is a near shot-for-shot remake of the original animated movie. Take a look for yourself in the video above!

Live-action remakes are a regular thing in Hollywood these days, and there has been reason for optimism in regards to How to Train Your Dragon because of the consistency in the director’s chair. However, an exact remake of an already beloved film isn’t exactly something worth getting excited about. Most of the shots in the trailer are full re-creations of scenes from the animated film, down to the dialogue.

All that to say, trailers aren’t always perfect representations of a movie, as they’re simply designed to get people into the theater. Perhaps they crammed the only identical scenes into the trailer to get fans of the animated movie to take notice.

In addition to the story itself, there is also a little continuity amongst the cast. Most of the How to Train Your Dragon stars are new to the franchise, but Gerard Butler reprises his role as Stoick, Hiccup’s father and the leader of Berk.

While talking to ComicBook about Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, Butler opened up about the part he played in bringing Stoick from animation to live-action.

“It’s a bit of many things, there’s always a little bit of weirdness but there was also a huge amount of challenge, anticipation, excitement,” Butler told us. “One thing I’d always done when I was making the animated movies is see this animated character and go, ‘My god, imagine if I actually had to be him. Imagine I actually had to be that voice and those expressions and how he moves.’ And suddenly they went, ‘We want you to do that.’ So it was a challenge to make him so big and strong, but then also in a way where it’s not completely caricature so that an audience can come into the different layers of that character and his relationship with his son.

“But also to be in those worlds for real, which is what I love about making movies,” he continued. “You jump into these worlds that we make up and that’s fun. But obviously, How to Train Your Dragon is an epic example of stepping into these worlds.”

How to Train Your Dragon hits theaters on June 13th.