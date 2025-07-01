Whatever you call Marvel’s ragtag group of “disposable delinquents” dubbed the “B-vengers” — whether it’s the Thunderbolts or the New Avengers — you can’t call them unloved. The Jake Schreier-directed Thunderbolts* struck theaters in May, assembling a dysfunctional team comprised of Yelena Belova/Black Widow (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Ava Starr/Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Bob Reynolds/Sentry (Lewis Pullman).

Like the characters themselves, described by CIA Director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) as “loose ends,” Thunderbolts* tied together loose threads from the Marvel Cinematic Universe installments Ant-Man and the Wasp, Black Widow, and Falcon and the Winter Soldier with characters who last appeared on-screen in 2018 and 2021. In revealing the meaning behind the title’s asterisk, Thunderbolts* also sets the stage for the team’s return in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

Even with a strategic rebrand to *The New Avengers in the film’s opening weekend, the officially-titled Thunderbolts* underperformed at the box office. Grossing $189.8 million at the domestic box office and another $191.8 million overseas for a global cume of $381.6 million, Thunderbolts* just edged past 2021’s Black Widow ($379.7 million) to become the fifth lowest-grossing installment in the 36-movie MCU. (The Marvels‘ $199.7 million, The Incredible Hulk‘s $265.5 million, and Captain America: The First Avenger‘s $370.5 million are all on the lower end.)

That’s despite receiving a thumbs up from critics (it currently sits at 88% “certified fresh” on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the best for a Marvel Studios film since Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s 93% in 2021), a 90% on the Popcornmeter (from more than 10,000 verified audience ratings), and a decent A- CinemaScore from moviegoers.

Where to Stream Thunderbolts* Online

Fans who missed Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* (aka *The New Avengers) in theaters can watch the movie at home. Thunderbolts* is available for rent ($24.99) or purchase ($29.99) digitally on Premium VOD platforms like Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu) and Amazon’s Prime Video — with Thunderbolts* as the official title and *The New Avengers prominently displayed on new marketing materials.

The Thunderbolts* digital version includes audio commentary by Jake Schreier, gag reel, deleted scenes, and the featurettes “Assembling a Team to Remember,” “All About Bob, Sentry & the Void,” and “Around the World and Back Again.”

Disney hasn’t announced when subscribers can stream Thunderbolts* on Disney+, but it’s expected to arrive on SVOD sometime in August.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes: Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, the disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts in order to find redemption and unite as a team.