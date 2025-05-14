The MCU’s Thunderbolts vs. Avengers Conflict Is So Good, It Deserves Its Own Movie

The ending of Thunderbolts* sets up an epic Avengers conflict in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though this rivalry would be best explored in its own movie. Comprised of notorious MCU anti-heroes Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Ava Starr/Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), and newcomer Bob Reynolds/the Sentry (Lewis Pullman), the Thunderbolts are publicly introduced as the New Avengers by CIA Director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) in the film’s closing moments. Thunderbolts*‘s post-credits scene reveals that Sam Wilson/Captain America (Anthony Mackie) has filed to copyright the Avengers’ name, foreshadowing what’s to come in 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday.

This intriguing conflict between the Thunderbolts/New Avengers and Sam’s yet-to-be-assembled Avengers could easily serve as the main plot of a movie, but Avengers: Doomsday seemingly has other plans. In addition to the Thunderbolts, Sam, and several Avengers like Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) , and Shuri/Black Panther (Letitia Wright), the movie’s cast features numerous Fox X-Men, the MCU’s Fantastic Four, and of course, Doomsday‘s villain, Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.). As a result of the upcoming film’s enormous cast and high-stakes storyline incorporating the multiverse, it appears unlikely that the Thunderbolts and Avengers’ dispute will get the attention it deserves.

Thunderbolts vs. Avengers Is a Great, But Avengers: Doomsday Doesn’t Have Room for It.

Following Thunderbolts*, the MCU has the opportunity to do something exciting and different with the Thunderbolts and Avengers. The question of which team serves as the real Avengers needs to be fleshed-out thoroughly, and much about the conflict could act as a springboard for engrossing character examinations. Yelena’s place among the New Avengers in the context of her sister’s legacy as one of the Avengers’ original members makes for an superb continuation to her arc, while Walker’s position as a discarded Captain America now belonging to a team and Bucky’s switch from the Avengers to the Thunderbolts are also interesting.

Furthermore, the Thunderbolts and Avengers exhibit such different qualities in their backstories and identities. The Thunderbolts came together under improbable circumstances, converging in a death trap and bonding over their shared hardships. To one another, the Thunderbolts are the support they never wanted, but desperately needed. On the other hand, the Avengers have always functioned as a collective aimed at defending the universe from major threats. The compatibility of their personalities matters little because they are professionals doing a job before anything else. Put simply, the Avengers exist out of necessity rather than out of a genuine desire to work together.

As Doomsday approaches, the Avengers have been on a hiatus in the MCU for years now, and this unexpected replacement team presents an identity crisis for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. The deaths of Tony Stark/Iron Man (Downey Jr.), Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), and Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) have left the Avengers in need of new leadership. As Sam takes up the mantle as the head of the team, he must also put together a group of heroes that can defeat any enemy, whether from Earth-616 or another reality. Thus, contending with both the logistics of building a formidable squad and the emergence of a government-led team of rogue agents presents a significant dilemma for Sam and the Avengers.

Avengers: Doomsday will undoubtedly address this clash of superhero squads, but it’s hard to imagine the movie will explore such a fascinating and exciting conflict with adequate depth. It’s plausible that the Thunderbolts vs. Avengers will serve as an exposition point in Doomsday as Sam assembles his team, only to hastily wrap itself up to make room for Doctor Doom, the Fantastic Four, X-Men, and whatever or whoever else the multiverse throws into the mix.

The MCU Famously Explored a Conflict Between Superhero Teams Before

Although it’s too late for the MCU to remedy its disjointed buildup to Avengers: Doomsday, a Thunderbolts vs. Avengers movie ahead of the franchise’s next big event could have been the missing piece. A lower-stakes Avengers film could have functioned similarly to Captain America: Civil War by pitting two camps with contrasting identities against one another. The aforementioned MCU Phase 3 title garnered tons of praise, and the Thunderbolts and Avengers’ vastly different dynamic compared to Iron Man and Steve Rogers’ ideological camps in Captain America: Civil War would make the storylines far from identical.

The MCU should have prefaced Avengers: Doomsday with a smaller team-up movie that could fully take advantage of Thunderbolts*‘s fantastic ending twist. A Thunderbolts and Avengers-focused movie would additionally provide some much-needed development for the main heroes before the multiverse and next big bad come into play. Whether MCU fans like it or not, Avengers: Doomsday will see the Thunderbolts and Sam Wilson-helmed Avengers make their next appearance, and one can only the MCU does this amazing conflict justice.

Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters on May 1, 2026.