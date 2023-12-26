Christmas may be over — but one holiday holdover is making its way to streaming. The Holdovers, the '70s-set Christmas dramedy reuniting Sideways director Alexander Payne and actor Paul Giamatti, is coming home this week to streaming. The R-rated limited release about a curmudgeonly instructor (Giamatti) who is stranded on campus with two other holdovers (Dominic Sessa and Da'Vine Joy Randolph) over the holidays opened in theaters in November and won over critics and audiences alike: on Rotten Tomatoes, The Holdovers has a 96% approval from critics and 91% from audiences.

Below, read on for all the ways to watch The Holdovers at home.

Where to Stream The Holdovers



Miramax's The Holdovers is available to stream exclusively on Peacock starting Friday, December 29.

Is There a Free Trial for Peacock?

Peacock isn't currently offering a free trial, but plans start at $5.99/month for Peacock Premium or $11.99/month for mostly ad-free Peacock Premium Plus. You can sign up for Peacock here and start streaming new movies like Fast X, The Exorcist: Believer, Five Nights at Freddy's, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie, Genie, and Hypnotic.

How to Watch The Holdovers Online Without Peacock

If you don't have a Peacock subscription, you can rent ($19.99) or buy ($29.99) The Holdovers online on digital retailers like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Vudu, and YouTube.

Watch The Holdovers Trailer



The Holdovers Cast and Synopsis



The Holdovers is a Christmas story of three lonely, shipwrecked people at a New England boarding school over a very snowy holiday break in 1970. The comedy stars Paul Giamatti (Billions) as Paul Hunham, an odiferous, optically-challenged adjunct professor of ancient history who is universally disliked by students and faculty; Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building) as Mary Lamb, the head cook of the school whose only child Curtis was killed in Vietnam, and newcomer Dominic Sessa, in his film debut, as Angus Tully, a student at the school — a smart, damaged, troublemaker but a good kid underneath who's just trying to make his way. Left to their own devices in the empty school, there are adventures, a little calamity and, finally, a semblance of family.

Why Is The Holdovers Rated R?



The Holdovers is Rated R for language, some drug use and brief sexual material.

