Here’s What Hugh Jackman Could Have Looked Like in the Cats Movie

Hugh Jackman is best known to comic book fans as Wolverine, a role he played in the X-Men films for the better part of two decades. However, he’s also well-known for his musical talents. The actor has been featured on Broadway, done world tours, and recently starred in the hit film, The Greatest Showman, which earned him a Grammy last year. In a recent interview with The Daily Beast, Jackman revealed that he turned down a role in Cats, which ended up being the right decision considering some of the movie’s stars haven’t even seen it, and it’s been reduced to jokes about the “butthole cut”. However, since Jackman was offered a role in the movie, BossLogic couldn’t help but take The Greatest Showman poster and change Jackman into a very Jellicle cat.

“So @RealHughJackman was offered a role in Cats,” @Bosslogic tweeted. You can check out the hilarious (and slightly terrifying) poster in the tweet below:

So @RealHughJackman was offered a role in Cats pic.twitter.com/4PoXRANZsb — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) April 17, 2020

When asked if he turned down a role in Cats, Jackman said, “Umm… yep.” He was then asked who he was going to play, and at the time there were several options. “You know, Tom [Hooper] rang me early on because we did Les Mis together, and there were a couple of options there based on availability and time, and I really… yeah, I just wasn’t available at the time,” Jackman said.

Jackman was then asked if he was glad he didn’t make the movie considering the response. The actor was diplomatic and revealed he hasn’t actually seen the movie, so he’s unable to judge. “I’m in the theater, man, and I don’t want to be in the business of bashing people—or jumping on bandwagons,” he explained. “I haven’t seen it, and Tom Hooper’s one of the great filmmakers we have.”

Cats cost around $95 million to make and unfortunately, couldn’t earn that back. It only made $27,166,770 million domestically and added another $46,529,215 million internationally for a worldwide total of $73,695,985 million. Cats is currently available to rent or buy online.