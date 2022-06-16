Ryan Reynolds Sends Get Well Soon Wishes to Hugh Jackman With Friendship Montage

Tuesday, Hugh Jackman revealed he tested positive for COVID the second time this year. Not even a day later, his best friend Ryan Reynolds made sure to send him a thoughtful video across his social media platforms. Taking inspiration from a recent TikTok trend where users reminisce about the past to ABBA's "Angeleyes," Reynolds shared a series of snapshots of the two together.

Beginning with Reynolds' debut as Deadpool in the widely-panned X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Reynolds added pictures of the two at various events and red carpet events. See the video yourself below.

Jackman was currently starring on Broadway's The Music Man, and will remaining off the show until at least Wednesday, June 22. Max Clayton will assumed the show's lead role for any showings between now and then.

"I wanted you guys to hear it from me first. This morning I have frustratingly tested positive for COVID, again," Jackman shared in a video. "My incredible standby, Max Clayton, is going to go on for me. Max and I have been working together on this show for over two years and I can tell from being in the room with him, he's absolutely extraordinary. I'm just frustrated I won't get to see him and cheer him on, and I will be cheering him on in my heart. To everyone in the cast of The Music Man, I hate not being there with you, but I'll be back as soon as I can."

"Our spectacular standby, Max Clayton, steps into the role of Harold Hill beginning Tuesday, June 14," the show added. "Hugh Jackman will return to the Winter Garden Theatre on Wednesday, June 22. Max, you better grab your Harold Hill suitcase and get on the next train to River City!"

Jackman also tested positive for COVID at the beginning of the year, before his run on The Music Man began.

"Hey, good morning, so I just wanted you to hear it from me that I tested positive this morning for COVID," the actor said at the time. "My symptoms are like a cold. I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose but I'm fine and I'm just gonna do everything I can to get better ASAP and, as soon as I'm cleared, I'll be back up on stage heading to River City. So, just wanted you to hear it from me. Please, stay safe, be healthy, be kind."

