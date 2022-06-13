Hugh Jackman Tests Positive for COVID Again

✖

Just hours after attending the 75th Tony Awards, Hugh Jackman has revealed he's come down with another bout of COVID. In a video shared to his social media profiles Monday afternoon, Jackman unveiled he tested positive for the virus Monday morning and must temporarily step away from his lead role in Broadway's The Music Man.

"I wanted you guys to hear it from me first. This morning I have frustratingly tested positive for COVID, again," Jackman shared in a video. "My incredible standby, Max Clayton, is going to go on for me. Max and I have been working together on this show for over two years and I can tell from being in the room with him, he's absolutely extraordinary. I'm just frustrated I won't get to see him and cheer him on, and I will be cheering him on in my heart. To everyone in the cast of The Music Man, I hate not being there with you, but I'll be back as soon as I can."

I’ve frustratingly tested positive for Covid. Again. My standby, the amazingly talented Max Clayton will step in for me. Maxi and all the standbys, swings and understudies around the world, you are the true heroes of theater. You give life to the saying “the show must go on”. pic.twitter.com/GpwtreWqX0 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) June 13, 2022

The official Twitter account for the show confirmed the news, saying Clayton would be playing the role of Harold Hill beginning with the show on Tuesday, June 14. Jackman is then expected to return one week from Wednesday.

"Our spectacular standby, Max Clayton, steps into the role of Harold Hill beginning Tuesday, June 14," the show tweeted. "Hugh Jackman will return to the Winter Garden Theatre on Wednesday, June 22. Max, you better grab your Harold Hill suitcase and get on the next train to River City!"

Jackman tested positive earlier this year shortly before his run on The Music Man began.

"Hey, good morning, so I just wanted you to hear it from me that I tested positive this morning for COVID," the actor said at the time. "My symptoms are like a cold. I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose but I'm fine and I'm just gonna do everything I can to get better ASAP and, as soon as I'm cleared, I'll be back up on stage heading to River City. So, just wanted you to hear it from me. Please, stay safe, be healthy, be kind."

This time around, Jackman didn't list what symptoms he was experience. He ended his video simply telling fans he'd be back to the show as soon as he can.