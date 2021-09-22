Hugh Jackman Reveals Frozen Surprise He Got in His Laundry

Hugh Jackman is best known for playing Wolverine in the various X-Men films, but many also know him as a song and dance man. The actor has appeared in many movie musicals ranging from Les Misérables to The Greatest Showman, and he’s also appeared on Broadway. In fact, he’ll soon be seen opposite Sutton Foster in The Music Man in New York City. Recently, Jackman had a funny encounter involving a different type of musical… a Disney animation. The actor’s laundry came back with a child’s Frozen hat.

“Do you know when your washing comes back and an item that’s definitely not yours is included?? This is one of those times. If your little one is having a meltdown because their #Frozen hat is missing – let me know. I’ll do my best to get it to you,” Jackman wrote. The video includes him showcasing the hat and trying to find its proper owner in London. You can check out the post below:

Most recently, Jackman was seen in the film Remininscnece, and he spoke to ComicBook.com about what drew him to the script.

“I actually rang my agent 20 pages in saying, ‘I know this is not a very cool, like a poker move to make, but I’m totally doing this movie.’ I’d heard about, I’d seen some pictures. She’d told me through the world of the film, but not the whole story. And I thought the movie in the first 10, 15 pages was, I’d say it’s a genre film. I understand. I’m playing like a Sam Spade, Bogart-type character. Here we go. And then I’m like, ‘Oh, hang on. Oh, oh, that’s cool. Oh no, it’s Sci-Fi. Oh, it’s a romance. No, it’s a thriller.’ And it kept going all over the place. And it’s just so unique and different. And I love that for audiences. And for me, it was a screaming ‘Yes,’ an easy one,” Jackman shared.

As for Frozen, there’s still no word on whether or not fans will be getting a third installment, but everyone’s favorite snowman, Olaf (Josh Gad), will soon be returning to Disney+ with a new set of shorts. Olaf Presents is expected to debut on November 12th, and will see Olaf retelling classic Disney movies.