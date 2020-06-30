Hugh Jackman Shares The Princess Bride Homemade Remake Preview

✖

Word came last week that a "remake" of The Princess Bride was on its way, but it's not really a remake and it's already here. Officially dubbed "Home Movie: The Princess Bride," this fan-film version of the movie sees countless celebrities filling the roles from the 1987 original. Some of the celebrities appearing in the "homemade fan film" include Josh Gad, Common, Tiffany Haddish, Jennifer Garner, and Hugh Jackman. The former X-Men star took to Twitter earlier today to reveal part of the clip he filmed for the movie which sees him take on the role of Prince Humperdinck, Check it out below!

Exclusively airing on Quibi the "film" has been broken up into chapters and will be released over the next two weeks, with the first chapter available now. Other cast members that will appear in the film include Patton Oswalt,, Andy Serkis, Diego Luna, Taika Waititi, Zazie Beetz, Beanie Feldstein, Lucas Hedges, Elijah Wood, Jon Hamm, Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka, Chris Pine & Annabelle Wallis, Jenna Ortega, David Oyelowo, Keegan-Michael Key, Jack Black, and even more still.

The Home Movie version of the classic film is the brainchild of filmmaker Jason Reitman. The Ghostbusters: Afterlife director came up with the project as an opportunity to stay busy during quarantine and raise some money for charity. As part of the acquisition for the filmQuibi's Jeffrey Katzenberg made a $1 million donation to World Central Kitchen.

“The week that the stay-at-home order came through in California, I just woke up one of the first mornings, I think like most people did, feeling as though, All right, I need to be able to do something of value,” Reitman told Vanity Fair about the film. “I just thought, Can we remake an entire movie at home? And I had seen that a fan-made Star Wars had been done. I just started reaching out to actors I knew, saying, ‘Is this something you’d want to do?’ And the response was kind of immediate and fast. It was like, ‘Oh—that sounds like fun.’”

Director Rob Reiner, the man behind the camera for the original adaptation of the film, gave his seal of approval to the project by appearing in it! Reiner takes on the part of the grandpa reading the story to his grandson from the original movie. Reitman also got permission from producer Norman Lear and the estate of author William Goldman to create the film along with composer Mark Knopfler, as the musical score he created for the original has been recreated in part for the Home Movie.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.