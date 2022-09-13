Hugh Jackman Teases The Greatest Showman Sequel

Talk of a The Greatest Showman sequel continues to be a big topic of interest for fans of the film, and even its stars. Hugh Jackman and Michelle Williams have been open about their hope for a follow-up to the runaway hit from 2017. Speaking in a new interview, Jackman was asked once again about the potential for a new film and reiterated his interest while also noting there's been no movement. "There's always a chance, I've done a few sequels in my time," Jackman told Variety. "There's no plan, there's no script that I know of, yet."

Will there be a sequel to The Greatest Showman?

As of this writing there has been no news on the potential for a Greatest Showman 2 despite continued interest from fans and the cast of the film. Seemingly the main reason for this is that Chernin Entertainment, the production company for the movie, no longer has a deal with The Walt Disney Company owned 20th Century Studios. It's unclear how much of a stumbling block that would be in the future but the potential box office and awards buzz for another movie would no doubt be something both parties are interested in.

How successful was The Greatest Showman?

Despite a pretty terrible opening weekend at the box office, The Greatest Showman proved to be one of the most surprising blockbusters of the modern era as its final tally showed. Though the film opened to just $8.8 million in December of 2017, the film would have remarkable word of mouth and staying power, beating out its opening weekend total for the next five weeks and ending its domestic run with over $174 million. Worldwide the film brought in over $430 million.

What awards did The Greatest Showman win?

Though only nominated for one Academy Award, Best Original Song for "This Is Me," The Greatest Showman did not win any Oscars. Some accolades that it did manage to take home however were "Top Soundtrack" at the Billboard Music Awards, Best Original Song at the Golden Globes, and Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media at the Grammy Awards.

Where is The Greatest Showman streaming?

Right now The Greatest Showman is only streaming on Disney+.

