The Greatest Showman is the clearest definition of counter-programming and a sleeper hit in the modern era. Released in Christmas of 2017, around the same time as Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the film opened to around $8 million in its first weekend, but had legs that held for weeks. In the end the film grossed over $170 million in the use and over $430 million globally. Following its tremendous box office success, and the major boon in profit from soundtrack sales, talk of a sequel happened in 2019 but seemed unlikely after Disney absorbed 20th Century Fox. That said, the cast is still game.

Speaking in an interview with Variety earlier this week, actress Michelle Williams started the most recent charge of a call for a Greatest Showman 2, saying: "I would make another one of those in a heartbeat. I wish they'd make a sequel....I really love that movie. My daughter Matilda sang those songs. My mom is still listening to that soundtrack. I love making things for kids that are full of joy and positivity." Now star Hugh Jackman has sounded off on the sequel prospects, telling People (with his tongue firmly in his cheek):"Listen, if you know anything about my filmography, you'd know I'm totally against sequels in every shape or form. No more than nine films! I'm always open, if they come up with a good idea. Yeah, I'm open!"

Talk of a sequel to the film first sprang up in 2019 but since the film was a 20th Century Fox release and The Walt Disney Company is no longer in a distribution deal with Chernin Entertainment it's unclear if a follow-up will ever happen. Stranger things have occurred in Hollywood though, and a sequel to The Greatest Showman, complete with the potential for another soundtrack hit, is money left on the table.

Also starring Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya, The Greatest Showman would go on to be nominated for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards and win the same award at the Golden Globes and winning Best Soundtrack at the Billboard Music Awards.

