‘The Greatest Showman’ Sequel Reportedly Being Worked on By Hugh Jackman

The Greatest Showman star Hugh Jackman is developing a sequel, says director Michael Gracey.

"When a movie becomes as big a success as this, it's only natural there is demand for a sequel," Gracey told The Sun at the Brit Awards, where Jackman performed live as P.T. Barnum.

"So those discussions have started and we are working on one right now."

Gracey elaborated on the eight-year struggle to get the fantastical musical in the air, saying there were "huge doubts about it for a very long time and some backers withdrew their money."

The leggy Greatest Showman went on to earn more than $434 million worldwide, remaining in theatrical release for 219 days.

It's not yet known if Jackman's co-stars Zac Efron and Zendaya, who played star-crossed lovers Philip Carlyle and Anne Wheeler, would return for the sequel.

Jackman said earlier this year he'd eagerly reprise the role as the showman, telling BBC Radio 5, "If a genuine opportunity came up where it felt like the right thing to do, then yep, I'd get the top hat back out."

But a sequel would have to receive the green light from Disney, who are nearing the final steps of their $71.3 billion acquisition of Fox, the studio behind The Greatest Showman.

"We have a situation in the business where the company that did it has been sold to Disney, so there are a lot of spinning plates right now. I'm not sure what they would do, but it did take a while to get the first one up, and it's not to be underestimated how difficult it is to get a musical up and going," Jackman said.

"But it's clear to me and to everyone that people love these characters. I loved this movie, I loved this character and it was one of the great joys of my life."

Its soundtrack has since matched the number one run of The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. Jackman will soon set off on a worldwide tour of his one-man show, performing songs from The Greatest Showman, The Boy From Oz, Les Misérables, and more.

