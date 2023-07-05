Hugh Jackman's Cheat Day Meal Has Everyone Confused, "Mushrooms on Waffles?"

Hugh Jackman's workout regimen has been iconic since the early days of the X-Men movie franchise. Now Jackman is having to get back into shape to once again play Wolverine, in Marvel's upcoming threequel Deadpool 3. As real-life friends, Jackman and Deadpool franchise star Ryan Reynolds have made a friendly competition out of their respective fitness routines to prep for the film – and the world has been watching!

The latest episode of 'Jackman vs. Reynolds' Deadpool 3 training saga has fans wondering about the... unique choice in Cheat Day meal by Hugh Jackman. Who seems to prefer a nice meal of: mushrooms on waffles. Yeah.

"Happy cheat meal to me! Nooo! I did not share. And I'm not sorry. #wafflehousenorwich" Jackman wrote in his Instagram post.

Fans of the Wolverine actor quickly demonstrated the usual knee-jerk reactions to seeing something strange, with one user, @myggyhuynh posting: "MUSHROOMS ON WAFFLES? IS THIS THE WOLVERINE DIET?"

Now, to be fair, Hugh Jackman is actually doing some fine dining at "The Waffle House" cafe-restaurant, which is not to be confused with the infamous chain of late-night eateries. A picture of the menu in the third slide reveals one menu "Savoury Waffles / Waffle House Classics" which has any number of dishes that use mushroom sauces, cheese, or even pasta sauce (bolognese). It looks like Jackman may have combined a couple of those dishes, as he is enjoying all three of the above.

Obviously, The Waffle House uses the waffle base as a substitute for other carbs like pasta or potatoes. So while it certainly must look pretty wild to the outside observer on Instagram... we're betting it tastes pretty good. Hugh Jackman wouldn't waste a cheat day in vain.

Will Deadpool 3 Be Delayed?

Deadpool 3 was well into production when the Hollywood Writers Strike started, but there has been doubt about whether it can complete the process without interruption. At the moment, Deadpool 3 is looking like it may have to carry the banner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe through 2024 because Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts are looking a lot less certain...

So far, Marvel had actually moved Deadpool 3's release date forward, from November 2024 to May 3, 2024. That's just more months for Hugh Jackman to be able to enjoy his waffles at leisure – whatever he may want to top them with.