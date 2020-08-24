Mark Ruffalo Shares Hulk Taco Meme For Registering To Vote

✖

Avengers star Mark Ruffalo has been making an heroic effort to get American citizens to vote during this election year. He often shares his political takes on social media and now he wants his fans and followers to use their right to vote so everyone's voices can be heard. On Monday, Ruffalo logged on to Twitter to share his latest means of encouraging people to get out and vote, using an image of his Hulk from Avengers: Endgame to send his message. It's a fun little meme the actor put together, saying that if people register to vote, the big green rage monster will hand over a taco.

The moment comes from when Ant-Man's tacos were destroyed by the arrival of Rocket and Nebula's ship at the Avengers headquarters in upstate New York. When Hulk walked out of the facility, he handed one of his tacos to Scott Lang as a gesture which showed he is no longer something to fear and he is a friend to all of his Avengers!

Check out Ruffalo's meme about registering to vote in the tweet below.

Ruffalo is hardly the only Avenges encouraging people to stay informed and use their right to vote.

Chris Evans has been taking his role as Captain America fairly literally these days. Although he has most likely portrayed the Marvel Comics hero for the last time at the movies, his next endeavor is something a bit heroic in itself. Evans launched a new site called A Starting Point which aims to provide accurate political facts without any sort of opinions, an entirely bipartisan website. While Evans himself is quite vocal about his political beliefs across social media, he and the staff of A Starting Point make every effort to remove those perspectives when providing information to their consumers.

"There's a lot of things you can do as an actor with your name," Evans said. "I could be making booze — I don't discourage anyone from doing that, I love booze — but there's no denying that I played a certain character, and it just so happens to align with part of my nature in terms of being someone who is politically involved and who cares about the well being of people in this country."

It is unclear when we will see Ruffalo or Evans back on screen for more Marvel content but they will certainly remain active on social media leading up to the election in the United States!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.