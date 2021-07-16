Everything Coming to Hulu in August 2021
If you've been hoping to see some new movies and TV shows on Hulu's streaming lineup sometime soon, you're in luck. August is just a couple of weeks away, and Hulu is preparing to add a ton of new titles to its roster over the course of the next month, starting with a pretty big list of movies arriving on August 1st.
TV fans have a lot to look forward to in August, especially if you're into the shows that FX has to offer. On August 9th, Reservation Dogs makes its debut on FX on Hulu. The series is a dramedy from executive producer Taika Waititi. A couple of weeks later, on August 26th, Hulu will add the new season premieres of beloved shows American Horror Story and Archer.
Hulu has a couple of big originals set to debut in August, starting with Nine Perfect Strangers on August 18th. The star-studded cast of the series includes Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Regina Hall, and Michael Shannon. On the final day of the month, Hulu will unveil the premiere of Only Murders in the Building, which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.
You can check out the full list of Hulu's new arrivals below.
August 1
Hamilton's Pharmacopia: Complete Season 3 (Vice)
10 to Midnight (1983)
21 (2008)
30 Days Of Night (2007)
30 Minutes Or Less (2011)
All About E (2015)
Alpha & Omega (2010)
Are We There Yet? (2005)
As Good as It Gets (1997)
Attack The Block (2011)
The Baby-Sitters Club (1995)
Bagdad Cafe (1988)
The Beast Within (1982)
Black Swan (2009)
Blood Games (1991)
Blood On Satan's Claw (1970)
Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)
Cherry Pop (2017)
Christina's House (2001)
Contagion (2011)
Every Breath You Take (2021)
The Final Girls (2015)
First Knight (1995)
Fish Don't Blink (2002)
Fred Claus (2007)
Freelancers (2012)
French Postcards (1979)
From Prada To Nada (2011)
Garbo Talks (1984)
Getting Go: The Go Doc Project (2013)
The Girl King (2015)
The Grudge (2004)
Gulliver's Travels (2009)
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
The Hawaiians (1970)
Heart of Midnight (1989)
Heartbreakers (2001)
Henry Gamble's Birthday Party (2015)
Henry V (1989)
Hondo (1953)
The Hot Chick (2002)
The Hunter (1980)
I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
I Love You, Don't Touch Me! (1998)
It's Kind Of A Funny Story (2010)
Jack And Jill (2011)
The Killing Streets (1991)
King Arthur (2004)
Kingpin (1996)
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)
Liz in September (2014)
Mad Max (1980)
Miami Blues (1990)
Mirror Mirror (2012)
Mud (2013)
My Bloody Valentine (1981)
Naz & Maalik (2015)
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)
Plaza Suite (1971)
Roadhouse 66 (1984)
Romy And Michele's High School Reunion (1997)
Rudy (1993)
Shane (1953)
Shark Tale (2002)
Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)
The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)
Special Effects (1984)
Spellbinder (1988)
Thelma & Louise (1991)
The Thin Red Line (1998)
Those People (2015)
Toy Soldiers (1991)
Transcendence (2014)
Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)
The Vatican Tapes (2015)
Watchmen (2009)
August 12
Homeroom (2021) (Hulu Original)
The Force (2017)
Held (2021)
The Virtuoso (2021)
The Waiting Room (2012)
August 18
Nine Perfect Strangers: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
The Marijuana Conspiracy (2021)
Unsane (2018)
August 26
American Horror Story: Season 10 Premiere (FX)
Archer: Season 12 Premiere (FXX)
Disobedience (2017)
Feral State (2021)
Love and Monsters (2021)