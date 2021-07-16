Everything Coming to Hulu in August 2021

By Charlie Ridgely

If you've been hoping to see some new movies and TV shows on Hulu's streaming lineup sometime soon, you're in luck. August is just a couple of weeks away, and Hulu is preparing to add a ton of new titles to its roster over the course of the next month, starting with a pretty big list of movies arriving on August 1st.

TV fans have a lot to look forward to in August, especially if you're into the shows that FX has to offer. On August 9th, Reservation Dogs makes its debut on FX on Hulu. The series is a dramedy from executive producer Taika Waititi. A couple of weeks later, on August 26th, Hulu will add the new season premieres of beloved shows American Horror Story and Archer.

Hulu has a couple of big originals set to debut in August, starting with Nine Perfect Strangers on August 18th. The star-studded cast of the series includes Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Regina Hall, and Michael Shannon. On the final day of the month, Hulu will unveil the premiere of Only Murders in the Building, which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

You can check out the full list of Hulu's new arrivals below.

August 1

Hamilton's Pharmacopia: Complete Season 3 (Vice)
10 to Midnight (1983)
21 (2008)
30 Days Of Night (2007)
30 Minutes Or Less (2011)
All About E (2015)
Alpha & Omega (2010)
Are We There Yet? (2005)
As Good as It Gets (1997)
Attack The Block (2011)
The Baby-Sitters Club (1995)
Bagdad Cafe (1988)
The Beast Within (1982)
Black Swan (2009)
Blood Games (1991)
Blood On Satan's Claw (1970)
Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)
Cherry Pop (2017)
Christina's House (2001)
Contagion (2011)
Every Breath You Take (2021)
The Final Girls (2015)
First Knight (1995)
Fish Don't Blink (2002)
Fred Claus (2007)
Freelancers (2012)
French Postcards (1979)
From Prada To Nada (2011)
Garbo Talks (1984)
Getting Go: The Go Doc Project (2013)
The Girl King (2015)
The Grudge (2004)
Gulliver's Travels (2009)
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
The Hawaiians (1970)
Heart of Midnight (1989)
Heartbreakers (2001)
Henry Gamble's Birthday Party (2015)
Henry V (1989)
Hondo (1953)
The Hot Chick (2002)
The Hunter (1980)
I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
I Love You, Don't Touch Me! (1998)
It's Kind Of A Funny Story (2010)
Jack And Jill (2011)
The Killing Streets (1991)
King Arthur (2004)
Kingpin (1996)
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)
Liz in September (2014)
Mad Max (1980)
Miami Blues (1990)
Mirror Mirror (2012)
Mud (2013)
My Bloody Valentine (1981)
Naz & Maalik (2015)
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)
Plaza Suite (1971)
Roadhouse 66 (1984)
Romy And Michele's High School Reunion (1997)
Rudy (1993)
Shane (1953)
Shark Tale (2002)
Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)
The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)
Special Effects (1984)
Spellbinder (1988)
Thelma & Louise (1991)
The Thin Red Line (1998)
Those People (2015)
Toy Soldiers (1991)
Transcendence (2014)
Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)
The Vatican Tapes (2015)
Watchmen (2009)

August 4

The Devil You Know: Complete Seasons 1-2 (Vice)

August 5

Princess Cyd (2017)

August 6

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)

August 8

The Party (2018)

August 9

Reservation Dogs: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

August 10

Together Together (2021)

August 11

Fantasy Island: Series Premiere (Fox)
AWOL (2016)

August 12

Homeroom (2021) (Hulu Original)
The Force (2017)
Held (2021)
The Virtuoso (2021)
The Waiting Room (2012)

August 13

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 8 Premiere (NBC)  

August 15

The Hate U Give (2018)
Silo (2019)

August 17

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)
The Skeleton Twins (2014)

August 18

Nine Perfect Strangers: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
The Marijuana Conspiracy (2021)
Unsane (2018)

August 19

Blast Beat (2020)
Jungleland (2021)

August 21

We Broke Up (2021)

August 23

The Ultimate Surfer: Series Premiere (ABC)

August 24

Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)

August 26

American Horror Story: Season 10 Premiere (FX)
Archer: Season 12 Premiere (FXX)
Disobedience (2017)
Feral State (2021)
Love and Monsters (2021)

August 27

Vacation Friends (2021) (Hulu Original)
Chaos Walking (2020)

August 28

Four Good Days (2021)

August 29

Horizon Line (2021)

August 30

9/11: One Day in America: Series Premiere (National Geographic)
Spell (2020)

August 31

Only Murders in the Building: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

