Everything Coming to Hulu in August 2021

If you've been hoping to see some new movies and TV shows on Hulu's streaming lineup sometime soon, you're in luck. August is just a couple of weeks away, and Hulu is preparing to add a ton of new titles to its roster over the course of the next month, starting with a pretty big list of movies arriving on August 1st.

TV fans have a lot to look forward to in August, especially if you're into the shows that FX has to offer. On August 9th, Reservation Dogs makes its debut on FX on Hulu. The series is a dramedy from executive producer Taika Waititi. A couple of weeks later, on August 26th, Hulu will add the new season premieres of beloved shows American Horror Story and Archer.

Hulu has a couple of big originals set to debut in August, starting with Nine Perfect Strangers on August 18th. The star-studded cast of the series includes Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Regina Hall, and Michael Shannon. On the final day of the month, Hulu will unveil the premiere of Only Murders in the Building, which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

You can check out the full list of Hulu's new arrivals below.