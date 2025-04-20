Hulu Just Added One of 2024’s Most Underrated Movies (And It’s Already a Major Streaming Hit)

Hulu’s streaming lineup has seen some wildly additions here in the early months of 2025. Most recent Best Picture-winner Anora was just added to the streamer last month, where it’s now available alongside other acclaimed 2024 hits like A Complete Unknown, Alien: Romulus, and Longlegs. Another critical darling from 2024 was just added to the service over the last few days, and it’s great to see that it’s already finding a huge audience in streaming.

The Order was first released last fall and had everybody who saw it absolutely buzzing. Starring Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult, the thriller from director Justin Kurzel follows an FBI agent hot on the tail of a domestic terrorist organization as they rob banks across the Pacific Northwest.

While The Order didn’t make a big splash when it was released, everyone who managed to catch it in theaters raved about its quality and fast-paced action. It flew under the radar after its debut last year, but its arrival on Hulu is finally giving The Order the enormous audience it deserves.

Since being added to Hulu’s lineup on Thursday, The Order has quickly established itself as the most popular movie on the service. Hulu’s own Top 15 chart features The Order as its most-watched title, so it hasn’t taken long for movie fans on Hulu get invested.

Coming Soon to Hulu

The Order just made its way to Hulu, marking one of the bigger additions for the month of April. But May is less than a couple of weeks away, and Hulu has already started preparing subscribers for what’s to come when the new month arrives.

Below, you can check out the full list of movies and shows scheduled to hit Hulu on May 1st.

Alone Australia: Complete Season 1

The Chicano Squad: Complete Season 1

History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman: Complete Season 2

Inmate to Roommate: Complete Season 2

James Brown: Say it Loud: Complete Season 1

Jeopardy! Masters: Season 3 Premiere

Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 9 (DUBBED)

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 22

Alienoid

Alienoid 2

Anaconda

Anaconda En Espanol

Attack The Block

Attack the Block En Espanol

Austenland

Austenland En Espanol

Babylon A.D.

Bad Teacher

Bad Teacher En Espanol

Basic

Basic En Espanol

Battle of the Year

Battle Of The Year En Espanol

The Childe

Con Air

Courage Under Fire

Deliver Us From Evil (2020)

Enemy Of The State

Far From the Madding Crowd

The 5th Wave

The 5th Wave En Espanol

The Guardian

Georgia Rule

The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil

Hacksaw Ridge

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

The Infiltrator

The Insider

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa En Espanol

Joy (2015)

The King’s Man

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Little Fockers

The Negotiator

The Power Of One

Maid in Manhattan

Maid in Manhattan En Espanol

Man on Fire

The Marine

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Meet the Spartans

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol En Espanol

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible II En Espanol

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible III En Espanol

Once

Once Upon a Time in America

Prospect

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty

Sex Tape

Sex Tape En Espanol

Shadow (2018)

Spy (2015)

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi

Street Kings

Stuber

Super Troopers 2

Take Me Home Tonight

Tears of the Sun

That’s My Boy

The Villainess

The Wailing

The Witch: Subversion

The Witch 2: The Other One

Tropic Thunder

Waitress

Wedding Crashers