Hulu Just Added One of 2024’s Most Underrated Movies (And It’s Already a Major Streaming Hit)

Hulu’s streaming lineup has seen some wildly additions here in the early months of 2025. Most recent Best Picture-winner Anora was just added to the streamer last month, where it’s now available alongside other acclaimed 2024 hits like A Complete Unknown, Alien: Romulus, and Longlegs. Another critical darling from 2024 was just added to the service over the last few days, and it’s great to see that it’s already finding a huge audience in streaming.
The Order was first released last fall and had everybody who saw it absolutely buzzing. Starring Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult, the thriller from director Justin Kurzel follows an FBI agent hot on the tail of a domestic terrorist organization as they rob banks across the Pacific Northwest.
While The Order didn’t make a big splash when it was released, everyone who managed to catch it in theaters raved about its quality and fast-paced action. It flew under the radar after its debut last year, but its arrival on Hulu is finally giving The Order the enormous audience it deserves.
Since being added to Hulu’s lineup on Thursday, The Order has quickly established itself as the most popular movie on the service. Hulu’s own Top 15 chart features The Order as its most-watched title, so it hasn’t taken long for movie fans on Hulu get invested.
Coming Soon to Hulu
The Order just made its way to Hulu, marking one of the bigger additions for the month of April. But May is less than a couple of weeks away, and Hulu has already started preparing subscribers for what’s to come when the new month arrives.
Below, you can check out the full list of movies and shows scheduled to hit Hulu on May 1st.
