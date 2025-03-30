Hulu Just Added One of the Best Movies of 2024

Now three months into 2025, Hulu has established itself as the go-to streaming destination for the most acclaimed films from last year. The streaming service recently added Anora, the newest Best Picture-winner that took home a total of five Oscars at this year’s Academy Awards. That movie joined the likes of top-rated 2024 films like Alien: Romulus, A Real Pain, and Longlegs. This week, another Best Picture nominee has made its way to Hulu.
That movie is none other than A Complete Unknown, the latest film from Logan director James Mangold. The film, which earned a total of eight Oscar nominations, stars Timothee Chalamet as American music icon Bob Dylan, depicting the early years of the singer’s career when he moved to New York City.
A Complete Unknown was added to Hulu’s lineup this week and, unsurprisingly, has already taken over the top spot on the streaming service’s rotating Top 15 rankings. Not only have music biopics proven to be popular amongst many movie fans, but Chalamet has also established himself as the face of a new generation of movie star. A new Chalamet movie on a streaming service will likely always be a major hit.
If you have any of the Disney streaming bundles — meaning that you have both Hulu and Disney+ — you’ll also be able to watch A Complete Unknown on Disney+.
Coming Soon to Hulu
Following the recent additions of A Complete Unknown and Anora, Hulu has even more big arrivals set for the month of April. In fact, the first day of the new month will see dozens of movies make their way to the service.
You can check out the full list of Hulu’s April 1st additions below!
Arrival
Arrival En Espanol
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
Black Swan
Boys on the Side
Concussion
Concussion En Espanol
Copycat
Enough Said
The Equalizer
The Equalizer En Espanol
Gifted
The Good Thief
Gone Girl
Gulliver’s Travels
The History of the World Part I
I Heart Huckabees
Interstellar
Interstellar En Espanol
Jumanji
Jumanji En Espanol
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Karate Kid (1984)
The Karate Kid En Espanol (1984)
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid: Part II En Espanol
The Karate Kid Part III
The Karate Kid Part III En Espanol
Little Man
Little Man En Espanol
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Made in America
Me, Myself and Irene
Mrs. Doubtfire
Oddity
Red Sparrow
The Revenant
Runaway Jury
Sexy Beast
Shark Tale
The Spy Who Dumped Me
Superbad
Superbad En Espanol
Tombstone
True Story
21 Jump Street (2012)
22 Jump Street
Wall Street
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps
War of the Worlds (2005)
Widows
Wild
The Wolf of Wall Street
The Wolf Of Wall Street En Espanol
Year One
You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger
