Hulu Just Added One of the Best Movies of 2024

Now three months into 2025, Hulu has established itself as the go-to streaming destination for the most acclaimed films from last year. The streaming service recently added Anora, the newest Best Picture-winner that took home a total of five Oscars at this year’s Academy Awards. That movie joined the likes of top-rated 2024 films like Alien: Romulus, A Real Pain, and Longlegs. This week, another Best Picture nominee has made its way to Hulu.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That movie is none other than A Complete Unknown, the latest film from Logan director James Mangold. The film, which earned a total of eight Oscar nominations, stars Timothee Chalamet as American music icon Bob Dylan, depicting the early years of the singer’s career when he moved to New York City.

A Complete Unknown was added to Hulu’s lineup this week and, unsurprisingly, has already taken over the top spot on the streaming service’s rotating Top 15 rankings. Not only have music biopics proven to be popular amongst many movie fans, but Chalamet has also established himself as the face of a new generation of movie star. A new Chalamet movie on a streaming service will likely always be a major hit.

If you have any of the Disney streaming bundles — meaning that you have both Hulu and Disney+ — you’ll also be able to watch A Complete Unknown on Disney+.

Coming Soon to Hulu

Following the recent additions of A Complete Unknown and Anora, Hulu has even more big arrivals set for the month of April. In fact, the first day of the new month will see dozens of movies make their way to the service.

You can check out the full list of Hulu’s April 1st additions below!

Arrival

Arrival En Espanol

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Black Swan

Boys on the Side

Concussion

Concussion En Espanol

Copycat

Enough Said

The Equalizer

The Equalizer En Espanol

Gifted

The Good Thief

Gone Girl

Gulliver’s Travels

The History of the World Part I

I Heart Huckabees

Interstellar

Interstellar En Espanol

Jumanji

Jumanji En Espanol

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid En Espanol (1984)

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid: Part II En Espanol

The Karate Kid Part III

The Karate Kid Part III En Espanol

Little Man

Little Man En Espanol

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Made in America

Me, Myself and Irene

Mrs. Doubtfire

Oddity

Red Sparrow

The Revenant

Runaway Jury

Sexy Beast

Shark Tale

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Superbad

Superbad En Espanol

Tombstone

True Story

21 Jump Street (2012)

22 Jump Street

Wall Street

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps

War of the Worlds (2005)

Widows

Wild

The Wolf of Wall Street

The Wolf Of Wall Street En Espanol

Year One

You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger

Are you going to be checking out A Complete Unknown on Hulu? Let us know in the comments!