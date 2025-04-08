Hulu Fan Favorite Series Has Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score With Final Season

One of the biggest Hulu original shows is back for its final season and the reviews are once again overwhelmingly positive. The Handmaid’s Tale, based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, stood as one of Hulu’s first true breakout originals back in 2017. The series has garnered plenty of acclaim over the course of its first five seasons, and that trend has continued into the sixth and final installment.
The first three episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 debuted Tuesday, marking the beginning of the end for the story of June and her fight to end Gilead. Along with those episodes came the reviews for the final season, every single one of which has sang the show’s praises.
So far, The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 has kept a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. All 16 reviews from critics that have been turned in are positive, indicating that The Handmaid’s Tale is going out on a very high note. That’s not exactly an easy task after six seasons.
“June’s unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead,” reads Hulu’s official logline for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6. “Luke and Moira join the resistance. Serena tries to reform Gilean while Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia reckon with what they wrought, and Nick faces challenging tests of character. This final chapter of June’s journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom.”
Also New to Hulu
The debut of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 is arguably the biggest addition to Hulu’s streaming roster this month, but it’s far from the only new arrival worth paying attention to. Hulu actually kicked off the month by adding a slew of new movies to its lineup — you can check out the full list below.
Arrival
Arrival En Espanol
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
Black Swan
Boys on the Side
Concussion
Concussion En Espanol
Copycat
Enough Said
The Equalizer
The Equalizer En Espanol
Gifted
The Good Thief
Gone Girl
Gulliver’s Travels
The History of the World Part I
I Heart Huckabees
Interstellar
Interstellar En Espanol
Jumanji
Jumanji En Espanol
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Karate Kid (1984)
The Karate Kid En Espanol (1984)
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid: Part II En Espanol
The Karate Kid Part III
The Karate Kid Part III En Espanol
Little Man
Little Man En Espanol
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Made in America
Me, Myself and Irene
Mrs. Doubtfire
Oddity
Red Sparrow
The Revenant
Runaway Jury
Sexy Beast
Shark Tale
The Spy Who Dumped Me
Superbad
Superbad En Espanol
Tombstone
True Story
21 Jump Street (2012)
22 Jump Street
Wall Street
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps
War of the Worlds (2005)
Widows
Wild
The Wolf of Wall Street
The Wolf Of Wall Street En Espanol
Year One
You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger
