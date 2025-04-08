Hulu Fan Favorite Series Has Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score With Final Season

One of the biggest Hulu original shows is back for its final season and the reviews are once again overwhelmingly positive. The Handmaid’s Tale, based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, stood as one of Hulu’s first true breakout originals back in 2017. The series has garnered plenty of acclaim over the course of its first five seasons, and that trend has continued into the sixth and final installment.

The first three episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 debuted Tuesday, marking the beginning of the end for the story of June and her fight to end Gilead. Along with those episodes came the reviews for the final season, every single one of which has sang the show’s praises.

So far, The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 has kept a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. All 16 reviews from critics that have been turned in are positive, indicating that The Handmaid’s Tale is going out on a very high note. That’s not exactly an easy task after six seasons.

“June’s unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead,” reads Hulu’s official logline for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6. “Luke and Moira join the resistance. Serena tries to reform Gilean while Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia reckon with what they wrought, and Nick faces challenging tests of character. This final chapter of June’s journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom.”

Also New to Hulu

The debut of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 is arguably the biggest addition to Hulu’s streaming roster this month, but it’s far from the only new arrival worth paying attention to. Hulu actually kicked off the month by adding a slew of new movies to its lineup — you can check out the full list below.

Arrival

Arrival En Espanol

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Black Swan

Boys on the Side

Concussion

Concussion En Espanol

Copycat

Enough Said

The Equalizer

The Equalizer En Espanol

Gifted

The Good Thief

Gone Girl

Gulliver’s Travels

The History of the World Part I

I Heart Huckabees

Interstellar

Interstellar En Espanol

Jumanji

Jumanji En Espanol

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid En Espanol (1984)

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid: Part II En Espanol

The Karate Kid Part III

The Karate Kid Part III En Espanol

Little Man

Little Man En Espanol

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Made in America

Me, Myself and Irene

Mrs. Doubtfire

Oddity

Red Sparrow

The Revenant

Runaway Jury

Sexy Beast

Shark Tale

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Superbad

Superbad En Espanol

Tombstone

True Story

21 Jump Street (2012)

22 Jump Street

Wall Street

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps

War of the Worlds (2005)

Widows

Wild

The Wolf of Wall Street

The Wolf Of Wall Street En Espanol

Year One

You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger

Are you excited to finally see how The Handmaid’s Tale comes to an end? Let us know in the comments!