Hulu Claps Back at Stans

Stop tweeting Hulu about the shows you want to save. No, seriously — the streamer says it has zero intentions of reviving any shows that have a massive fan campaign attached to them so long as they continue to spam the Hulu social media accounts. Sorry, #SaveDaredevil team. Friday afternoon, the platform sent out a series of tweets where it admitted it appreciates fans — it's just not all too excited with the constant spamming of various hashtags.

"No—I won't save your show, periodt [sic]," the official Hulu account tweeted before adding, "Now that we have your attention. Hi STANS! We see you! We love the stanning, just not the spamming."

no—i won’t save your show, periodt. — Hulu (@hulu) February 12, 2021

Those are fighting words if we've ever seen them.

In the age of digital media, fan causes have been something that's all too common. Though they work sometimes — as with the case of HBO Max picking up the fabled Justice League Snyder Cut — more often than not, the movements are all for naught.

Around these parts, the most familiar one to you is likely the #SaveDaredevil movement, a group of fans hoping that someone like Hulu will end up picking up Netflix's Daredevil for a fourth season after it was unceremoniously canceled. When it comes to Daredevil, we've yet to see any serious actions take place — even though it's been heavily rumored Charlie Cox will reprise the role of Matthew Murdock in Spider-Man 3 this December.

When we spoke with Cox last year, the actor applauded the #SaveDaredevil team for the fervent support for both him and the show.

"We always had a joke about how many "Save Daredevil" T-shirts that would be in the audience each night," Cox recalled. "And, they'd often, these guys would come, and they'd often pick out the first two rows, and the curtain would go up. But, as the curtain would go up and I'd see a row of these red T-shirts, that say 'Save Daredevil.'"

"I have to speak in the first scene, I have the first lines," he added. "So, I see these people come, these shirts appearing, and I'd suddenly be like, like trying not to laugh, 'cause it meant the world to me, and I know it means the world to everyone involved in that show."

All three episodes of Daredevil are currently airing on Netflix.

Cover photo by Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images