SaveDaredevil Reinvigorated After Justice League Fans Successfully Rally to Release the Snyder Cut

After Warner Bros. answered calls urging the studio to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut of the Zack Snyder-directed Justice League, ending a years-long campaign with the 2021 release of Snyder's completed film to HBO Max, fans of Marvel's Daredevil have renewed hope they can convince the powers that be to #SaveDaredevil. Fans of the series raised hell when Daredevil was cancelled by Netflix after three seasons in late 2018, part of a cancellation spree that ended the interconnected Iron Fist, Luke Cage, The Punisher, Jessica Jones and The Defenders. As Daredevil nears the end of a reported two-year freeze on its characters appearing outside a Netflix-produced series, allowing their use under Disney-owned Marvel Studios, its campaigners are hopeful the Snyder Cut victory signals an answering of prayers to save Daredevil:

"If they can do it. We can too. #SaveDaredevil," reads a fan-made image posted to a Daredevil-centric forum on Reddit. On Twitter, where members of a movement to save the show first organized, fans of Daredevil continue to publish daily tweets utilizing the designated hashtag that has seen support from Marvel movie star Tom Hiddleston and series star Charlie Cox.

One tweet referencing the success of the Snyder Cut campaign makes mention of other fan-backed causes, including an undertaking by fans to convince Paramount Pictures to drastically redesign the titular character of its Sonic the Hedgehog movie after online commentators balked at an unfaithful take on the blue-furred hedgehog that was later changed.

Fans have helped get Clone Wars back on #DisneyPlus, improved CGI with #SonicTheHedgehog , a new #StarTrek series with Captain Pike, and now a #JusticeLeagueSnyderCut. All we need to do to complete the cycle is to #SaveDaredevil #Netflix #CharlieCox pic.twitter.com/TAZw65tQN5 — Lone Swearwolf@Outer Haven (@ArosElric) May 21, 2020

"The fandom, they need to work together. That's probably the main thing," Van, one of the #SaveDaredevil campaigners behind the organized effort, told ComicBook.com in a March interview.

"People have a lot of strong opinions. They love their shows. Instead of starting off 100 petitions with 50 names on each, they really should just start to work together," Van said. "That's probably the main thing. Keep things positive. That's a big factor in Save Daredevil. Mostly it's about communicating with each other. You find your friends. You form a group. You spread out, and you just keep going. I mean, that's the basis for all grassroots campaigns. It's got to start somewhere."