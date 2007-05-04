Spider-Man 3: Daredevil Star Charlie Cox Reportedly Joins Cast

✖

Spider-Man 3 continues to grow, at least by the rumor mill's perspective. Now, Daredevil star Charlie Cox is reportedly joining the massive cast of the third Spider-Man movie jointly made by Marvel Studios and Sony. Cox portrayed Matt Murdock on Netflix's Daredevil series, as well as appearing in other Defenders character spinoff and team-up shows. This is the latest surprising addition to the cast which has been so filled with surprising that nothing is surprising anymore. Despite rumors and reports running rampantly through the media and amongst fans, neither Marvel Studios nor Sony have commented on Spider-Man 3.

Cox joining Spider-Man 3 comes on rumors and reports which are getting hard to keep up with at this point, with this Cox news coming from often-accurate Murphy's Multiverse. For weeks, there have been claims including the following: Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will play their respective Spider-Man characters, again. Kirsten Dunst will reprise her role as Mary Jane. Alfred Molina has been on set playing his Doc Ock character from the original trilogy. Jamie Foxx is playing Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, again. "Anything is possible," Foxx told ComicBook.com when asked if te rumors are true.

J.K. Simmons has already reprised J. Jonah Jameson in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home. With Benedict Cumberbatch playing his Doctor Strange character in Spider-Man 3, as well, it seems the multiverse stories are finally going to bee blown wide open leading into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Back in April, ComicBook.com's Adam Barnhardt talked with Cox in preparation for a Daredevil-themed Quarantine Watch Party. At that time, Cox denied any involvement with Spider-Man 3. "I hadn't heard those rumors, but it's certainly not with my Daredevil. I'm not involved in it," Cox tells us. "If that's true, it's not with me. It's with another actor." This, of course, falls in line with Hailee Steinfeld denying reports of being cast as Kate Bishop and now being spotted on the set of Hawkeye in a comics-accurate costume.

The film and TV rights to television recently reverted from Netflix back to Marvel Studios and Disney. If these reports turn out to be true then it will be the first time Kevin Feige's team at Marvel Studios have acknowledged the existence of Marvel TV properties. Whether or not the Netflix characters or other Marvel TV titles which were overseen by Jeph Loeb will be part of the main Marvel Cinematic Universe or tied to it through multiverse stories and alternate realities, remains to be seen.

Do you want to see Cox reprise his Daredevil in Spider-Man 3? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

Spider-Man 3 is slated for release in December of 2021.