Daredevil's Charlie Cox Shares Heartwarming Message for #SaveDaredevil Crew

The second Netflix sent Daredevil to the chopping block, a movement was started by the show's fans in hopes of getting it picked up elsewhere. That movement subsequently morphed into #SaveDaredevil, the team that launched a petition that now has over 350,000 signatures. Daredevil star Charlie Cox is well aware of the team, as he even managed to crash a New York meet-up of the group last fall. ComicBook.com recently caught up with Cox, who managed to shout the movement out before the chat was over.

"The only thing is I'd just like to say thank you to all those guys," the actor tells us. "I don't know if it's going to do anything, but it means a lot to a lot of people, and it certainly means a lot to me."

That's when Cox broke into a story about the #SaveDaredevil members supporting him at his first post-Daredevil gig. Cox starred in Betrayal last year alongside Avengers star Tom Hiddleston. Once the show made its way to Broadway, the crowd ended up having its fair share of Daredevil supporters, right in the front of the audience.

"We always had a joke about how many "Save Daredevil" T-shirts that would be in the audience each night," Cox recalls. "And, they'd often, these guys would come, and they'd often pick out the first two rows, and the curtain would go up. But, as the curtain would go up and I'd see a row of these red T-shirts, that say 'Save Daredevil.'"

"I have to speak in the first scene, I have the first lines," he adds. "So, I see these people come, these shirts appearing, and I'd suddenly be like, like trying not to laugh, 'cause it meant the world to me, and I know it means the world to everyone involved in that show."

Outside of Cox himself previously throwing his support behind the movement, the majority of Daredevil cast has also supported the revival efforts. Last March, Vincent D'Onofrio praised the movement, saying he used it as motivation.

"I deal with them a lot on Twitter and they know how I feel about their loyalty, and I'm really appreciative of their loyalty," he told ComicBook.com. "I've always used their excitement to motivate me to try and do the best job I can playing Fisk, and I hope to do it again."

All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.

