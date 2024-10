Hulu Is Losing a Ton of Movies in December

There’s quite a lot of change coming to Hulu’s streaming lineup next month. On Wednesday afternoon, Hulu revealed the full list of movies and TV shows coming to the lineup in December. The streamer also unveiled the list of films leaving the lineup over the same period of time. Unfortunately, the list of titles leaving Hulu is a lot longer than usual, as a bunch of beloved titles are making their way out the door.

Shrek and Shrek 2 have become absolute streaming staples for Hulu over the last year or so, and both of them are set to exit on December 31st. That same day will see entire film franchises leaving Hulu, including Underworld, Ocean’s 11, The Matrix, Rush Hour, Star Trek, and Young Guns.

Here’s the full list of movies leaving Hulu next month:

December 9

CHILD’S PLAY (2019)

December 10

ROGUE (2020)

December 12

EYE IN THE SKYE (2015)

December 16

NOSTALGIA (2018)

December 19

CRAWL (2019)

December 28

BRATZ : THE MOVIE (2007)

December 31

10,000 BC (2008)

127 HOURS (2010)

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (1984)

A NANNY FOR CHRISTMAS (2010)

THE A-TEAM (2010)

ABOVE THE RIM (1994)

ACE VENTURA: PET DETECTIVE (1994)

ALIENATOR (1989)

ALL THE RIGHT MOVES (1983)

ALPHA & OMEGA: LEGEND OF THE SAW TOOTHED (2014)

BACK TO SCHOOL (1986)

THE BLACK STALLION (1979)

THE BLACK STALLION RETURNS (1983)

BLOODY SUNDAY (2002)

BLUE CITY (1986)

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY (2018)

BULL DURHAM (1988)

CANDYMAN 3: DAY OF THE DEAD (1999)

CEDAR RAPIDS (2011)

CHATTAHOOCHEE (1990)

CHERRY 2000 (1988)

CON AIR (1997)

CONSPIRACY THEORY (1997)

CRAZY HEART (2010)

CRIMSON TIDE (1995)

THE CURSE (1987)

DARK SHADOWS (2012)

DATE NIGHT (2010)

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID (2009)

THE DUNGEONMASTER (1985)

ENEMY AT THE GATES (2001)

ERIK THE VIKING (1989)

ESCAPE FROM ALCATRAZ (1979)

THE FIGHTER (2010)

THE FLY (1986)

FOUR WEDDINGS AND A FUNERAL (1994)

FRIDAY THE 13TH – PART III (1982)

FRIDAY THE 13TH PART IV: THE FINAL CHAPTER (1984)

FROM PRADA TO NADA (2011)

GATTACA (1997)

THE GIFT (2000)

GIRLS! GIRLS! GIRLS! (1962)

HAPPY FEET (2006)

HAPPY FEET TWO (2011)

HELL OR HIGH WATER (2016)

HOLLOW MAN (2000)

INCEPTION (2010)

JACK AND JILL (2011)

JOSEPH: KING OF DREAMS (2000)

KILLERS (2010)

KISS THE GIRLS (1997)

LIGHT IT UP (1999)

LOVE FIELD (1992)

MAKING MR. RIGHT (1987)

THE MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE (2004)

THE MATRIX (1999)

THE MATRIX RELOADED (2003)

THE MATRIX REVOLUTIONS (2003)

MEET THE SPARTANS (2008)

MICHAEL CLAYTON (2007)

MY BEST FRIEND’S WEDDING (1997)

MY BLOODY VALENTINE (1981)

OCEAN’S ELEVEN (2001)

OCEAN’S TWELVE (2004)

OCEAN’S THIRTEEN (2007)

THE PATSY (1964)

PHASE IV (1974)

THE RECRUIT (2003)

RESIDENT EVIL: RETRIBUTION (2012)

ROAD TO PERDITION (2002)

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW (1975)

RUSH HOUR (1998)

RUSH HOUR 2 (2001)

RUSH HOUR 3 (2007)

RUSTLERS’ RHAPSODY (1985)

THE SECRET LIFE OF WALTER MITTY (2013)

SERENDIPITY (2001)

SHARK TALE (2002)

SHERLOCK HOLMES (2009)

SHERLOCK HOLMES: A GAME OF SHADOWS (2011)

SHREK (2001)

SHREK 2 (2002)

THE SIEGE OF FIREBASE GLORIA (1989)

SIGNS (2002)

SILVERADO (1985)

THE SOCIAL NETWORK (2010)

SODA CRACKER (1989)

SOMETHING’S GOTTA GIVE (2003)

STAR TREK: THE MOTION PICTURE (1979)

STAR TREK II: THE WRATH OF KHAN (1982)

STAR TREK III: THE SEARCH FOR SPOCK (1984)

STAR TREK V: THE FINAL FRONTIER (1989)

STAR TREK VI: THE UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY (1991)

STAR TREK: INSURRECTION (1998)

SUPERBEAST (1972)

SWEET HOME ALABAMA (2002)

THE TENANT (1976)

TIMELINE (2003)

TOOTH FAIRY (2010)

TROLL (1986)

TWISTED (2004)

UNDERWORLD (2003)

UNDERWORLD AWAKENING (2012)

UNDERWORLD EVOLUTION (2006)

UNDERWORLD: RISE OF THE LYCANS (2009)

VANTAGE POINT (2008)

THE VILLAGE (2004)

THE VOW (2012)

WAITRESS (2007)

WHEN A MAN LOVES A WOMAN (1994)

WRONG TURN 2 (2007)

YES MAN (2008)

YOUNG GUNS (1988)

YOUNG GUNS II (1990)

Which of these movies are you most disappointed to see leaving Hulu? Let us know in the comments!