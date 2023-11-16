Blade, Men in Black, More Hit Movies Leaving Hulu Next Month

December is going to see quite a lot of changeover on Hulu. This week, the streaming service sent out its December newsletter, letting subscribers know about all of the upcoming changes to its lineup. That newsletter revealed a massive list of movies and TV shows set to be added to the Hulu roster in December. Unfortunately, it also came with the list of titles leaving the service, which appears to be a bit longer than usual.

Some of the movies leaving Hulu next month are films that are just hitting the service over the next couple of weeks. A bunch of the Christmas movies coming to Hulu in November, including Elf and Christmas Vacation, are exiting on December 31st. The original Matrix trilogy is coming to Hulu on December 1st, only to leave less than a month later.

Other exiting titles include Blade, Men in Black, The Bourne Identity, Space Jam, and The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Everything Leaving Hulu in December 2023

Here's the full list of Hulu's December departures:

December 7th

Proximity

December 14th

In the Fade

Serena

December 27th

Guns Akimbo

The Accountant

December 31st

Abduction

After Earth

Alita: Battle Angel

An American Citizen

An Education

Beyond JFK: The Question Of Conspiracy

Billy Madison

Blackthorn

Blade

Blade 2

Blade: Trinity

Body At Brighton Rock

The Boston Strangler

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Legacy

Bogus

Bohemian Rhapsody

Christmas Cupid

Conan the Barbarian

Crash Pad

Crush

The Deep End Of The Ocean

D.E.B.S.

Dark Shadows

Daybreakers

Dazed and Confused

Death on the Nile

Devil's Due

Die Hard 2

Don't Say A Word

Double Platinum

Driven

Elf

Exorcist: The Beginning

The Experiment

Fat Albert

Fighting

Flight Of The Phoenix

Ford v Ferrari

Four Christmases

Fred Claus

Fun with Dick and Jane

Funny People

Garfield

Godzilla

The Gospel According To André

Guess Who's Coming to Christmas

Hanna

Hell or High Water

Holiday In Handcuffs

Hollywood Homicide

Horses of McBride

Interview With the Vampire

Into The Woods

It's Christmas Carol!

Jack Frost

Little Miss Sunshine

Madea's Big Happy Family

Man on a Ledge

The Magic Crystal

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Men In Black

Men In Black II

Men In Black 3

A Merry Friggin' Christmas

The Mistle-Tones

The Muppet Christmas Carol

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Nativity 3: Dude Where's My Donkey?!

Nativity 4: Nativity Rocks!

The New Age

Night at the Museum

The Nutcracker And The Four Realms

Oblivion

The Other Woman

Pain & Gain

Parental Guidance

Phone Booth

The Polar Express

The Possession

Q&A

Rise of the Planet of the Apes

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Rudy

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Saving Silverman

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Space Jam

Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine

Stoker

Stripper

Sunchaser

Sweet Home Alabama

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

That Night

Tim & Eric's Billion Dollar Movie

To The Wonder

Todo Cambia

Tower Heist

Tropic Thunder

Turtle Beach

The Village

The Wedding Singer

3 Idiotas

