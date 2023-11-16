Blade, Men in Black, More Hit Movies Leaving Hulu Next Month
Dozens of movies are leaving Hulu in December.
December is going to see quite a lot of changeover on Hulu. This week, the streaming service sent out its December newsletter, letting subscribers know about all of the upcoming changes to its lineup. That newsletter revealed a massive list of movies and TV shows set to be added to the Hulu roster in December. Unfortunately, it also came with the list of titles leaving the service, which appears to be a bit longer than usual.
Some of the movies leaving Hulu next month are films that are just hitting the service over the next couple of weeks. A bunch of the Christmas movies coming to Hulu in November, including Elf and Christmas Vacation, are exiting on December 31st. The original Matrix trilogy is coming to Hulu on December 1st, only to leave less than a month later.
Other exiting titles include Blade, Men in Black, The Bourne Identity, Space Jam, and The Rocky Horror Picture Show.
Everything Leaving Hulu in December 2023
Here's the full list of Hulu's December departures:
December 7th
Proximity
December 14th
In the Fade
Serena
December 27th
Guns Akimbo
The Accountant
December 31st
Abduction
After Earth
Alita: Battle Angel
An American Citizen
An Education
Beyond JFK: The Question Of Conspiracy
Billy Madison
Blackthorn
Blade
Blade 2
Blade: Trinity
Body At Brighton Rock
The Boston Strangler
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Legacy
Bogus
Bohemian Rhapsody
Christmas Cupid
Conan the Barbarian
Crash Pad
Crush
The Deep End Of The Ocean
D.E.B.S.
Dark Shadows
Daybreakers
Dazed and Confused
Death on the Nile
Devil's Due
Die Hard 2
Don't Say A Word
Double Platinum
Driven
Elf
Exorcist: The Beginning
The Experiment
Fat Albert
Fighting
Flight Of The Phoenix
Ford v Ferrari
Four Christmases
Fred Claus
Fun with Dick and Jane
Funny People
Garfield
Godzilla
The Gospel According To André
Guess Who's Coming to Christmas
Hanna
Hell or High Water
Holiday In Handcuffs
Hollywood Homicide
Horses of McBride
Interview With the Vampire
Into The Woods
It's Christmas Carol!
Jack Frost
Little Miss Sunshine
Madea's Big Happy Family
Man on a Ledge
The Magic Crystal
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Men In Black
Men In Black II
Men In Black 3
A Merry Friggin' Christmas
The Mistle-Tones
The Muppet Christmas Carol
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Nativity 3: Dude Where's My Donkey?!
Nativity 4: Nativity Rocks!
The New Age
Night at the Museum
The Nutcracker And The Four Realms
Oblivion
The Other Woman
Pain & Gain
Parental Guidance
Phone Booth
The Polar Express
The Possession
Q&A
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Rudy
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Saving Silverman
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Space Jam
Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine
Stoker
Stripper
Sunchaser
Sweet Home Alabama
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
That Night
Tim & Eric's Billion Dollar Movie
To The Wonder
Todo Cambia
Tower Heist
Tropic Thunder
Turtle Beach
The Village
The Wedding Singer
3 Idiotas
Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Hulu in December? Let us know in the comments!