Shadow and Bone Cancelled at Netflix

The Grishaverse has officially come to a close at Netflix. On Wednesday, reports confirmed that the streaming service has elected to not move forward with additional seasons of Shadow and Bone, as well as the freshmen Kim Cattrall-led dramedy Glamorous, and the adult animated series Agent Elvis, Farzar, and Captain Fall. According to the report, the work stoppage caused by the recently-concluded Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strikes may have played a role in the decision, as well as performance vs. cost.

Shadow and Bone serves as an adaptation of Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse book series, which includes three Shadow and Bone books and two Six of Crows books. The first season of the series premiered on Netflix in 2021, while Season 2 debuted in March of 2023, and quickly climbed to the top of Netflix's charts.

What Is Shadow and Bone About?

In Season 2 of Shadow and Bone, Alina Starkov is on the run. A beacon of hope to some and a suspected traitor to others, she's determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin. But General Kirigan has returned to finish what he started. Backed by a terrifying new army of seemingly indestructible shadow monsters and fearsome new Grisha recruits, Kirigan is more dangerous than ever. To stand a fighting chance against him, Alina and Mal rally their own powerful new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify her powers. Back in Ketterdam, the Crows must forge new alliances as they contend with old rivals and even older grudges that threaten not only their place in the Barrel, but their very lives. When a chance at a deadly heist comes their way, the Crows will once again find themselves on a collision course with the legendary Sun Summoner.

"We play with time," Shadow and Bone showrunner Eric Heisserer previously told ComicBook.com. "The time in the Season 2 finale [especially], there are moments that are weeks apart that will feel like they are moments apart during those final scenes. The shot on the Volkvolny with Mal and Inej is actually weeks before the voiceover of Kaz that you hear in the final scene because as we state, the coronation that's happening in Ravka is on the same night as the Ice Court heist. Therefore, in the event of a Six of Crows storyline, that season will play out at the same time as a good chunk of the scene that you see at the end of the Season 2 finale."

Who Stars in Shadow and Bone?

Shadow and Bone stars Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman as Inej, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey, and Ben Barnes as General Kirigan.

h/t: Deadline