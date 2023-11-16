Frozen III: Jennifer Lee Open to Directing Again

Wish is heading to theaters this month, and it marks the latest film from Walt Disney Animation Studios. The movie was produced and written by Jennifer Lee who is also the Chief Creative Officer at the company. Before taking on the role of CCO, Lee wrote Wreck-It Ralph, created the story of Zootopia, wrote/co-directed both Frozen films, and more. Frozen III was announced by Bob Iger back in February, but it's unclear if Lee will be stepping back into the director role. ComicBook.com recently spoke to Lee about Wish and asked if directing was still on the table for her considering her current role at Disney.

"Well, I definitely know that I want to go back to filmmaking at some point," Lee explained. "I'm getting older, but I'm not old yet. Depends on who you ask. The Frozens were the only two I got to do, and I never really got to do a film from scratch. Wish is the closest thing to that, because Wreck-It Ralph, I was brought; on Frozen, I was brought on; Zootopia, I was brought on. So that is a hunger for me, and at some point, I definitely will go back. Right now, I'm having so much fun with the new generation. I do get to be a part of every film. I do get to be a part of Frozen. It all feels great. But yeah, it's there. I think I'll know the right moment."

"The only thing I can say is Bob has announced there's more Frozen. And I'll say what we are working on, I am very, very, very excited about. That's all I can say," Lee teased when talking to ComicBook.com in another interview back in September.

What Is Wish About?

You can read the official synopsis for Wish below:

In Wish, Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Featuring the voices of Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha's favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon), produced by Peter Del Vecho (Frozen, Frozen 2) and co-produced by Juan Pablo Reyes (Encanto).

Jennifer Lee (Frozen, Frozen 2) executive produces — Lee and Allison Moore (Night Sky, Manhunt) are writers on the project. With original songs by Grammy®-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus a score by composer Dave Metzger.

