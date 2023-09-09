Hulu's Quiz Lady Starring Awkwafina and Sandra Oh Gets New Trailer

While many projects are being delayed due to the WGA and SAG strikes, Hulu still has a couple of movies scheduled to be released this year as planned. One such film is a new comedy called Quiz Lady, which is set to star Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Awkwafina and Killing Eve's Sandra Oh. The upcoming film sees the duo playing estranged sisters who team up after years apart. Quiz Lady is expected to have its world premiere today at the Toronto International Film Festival, but if you're not in attendance, Hulu has released a new trailer to hold you over until the film's release.

"Sisterhood is a trip. Check out the brand-new trailer for #QuizLady, streaming November 3. Watch Quiz Lady on Hulu," the official account for Hulu shared on YouTube. You can check it out below:

What Is Quiz Lady About?

You can read a description for Quiz Lady here: "In Quiz Lady, a brilliant but tightly wound, gameshow-obsessed young woman, Anne (Awkwafina), and her estranged, train-wreck of a sister Jenny (Sandra Oh), must work together to help cover their mother's gambling debts. When Anne's beloved dog is kidnapped, they set out on a wild, cross-country trek to get the cash the only way they know how: by turning Anne into a bona-fide gameshow champion. The movie, which also stars Jason Schwartzman, Holland Taylor, Tony Hale, and Will Ferrell, is directed by Jessica Yu, written by Jen D'Angelo, and produced by Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Maggie Haskins, Itay Reiss, Jen D'Angelo, Awkwafina, and Sandra Oh, with Alex Brown and Erika Hampson serving as executive producers."

Will Awkwafina Be in Shang-Chi 2?

It was previously confirmed that Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton will be helming a Shang-Chi sequel with Simu Liu returning to play the titular hero, but Marvel Studios has yet to announce a release date for the project. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis at BoxLunch's Holiday Gala benefitting Feeding America, Liu says a direct sequel to Legend of the Ten Rings is most definitely in the cards.

"I think I know as much as anyone else, right? There's going to be a sequel, I think that part was obvious but it was also made official," Liu explained. "As far as when I think that's just a question of timing and how well my back holds up through the years. I'll make 40 of them if we can."

As for Awkwafina, the supporting cast for the sequel hasn't been officially revealed, but it's hard to imagine a Shang-Chi follow-up without Katy. Back in 2021, Cretton shared some kind words for the actor.

"@awkwafina is unlike any performer I have ever met. I've never seen a brain find jokes faster than hers, and she had me laughing so hard on set I could barely keep from ruining her takes. But comedy isn't the only place she shines. She's also a caring, present, intimate performer, and that's the part of her character I admire most. There is a sincerity to her dramatic performances that's so genuine it's hard to label it as acting. There isn't another actor like her on earth, and we're so lucky to have her in @shangchi," Cretton wrote on Instagram.

Quiz Lady hits Hulu on November 3rd.