No One Will Save You Trailer Released by Hulu

Brian Duffield, the filmmaker behind 2020's criminally underrated Spontaneous, has returned to the director's chair after producing titles like Cocaine Bear and Netflix's Skull Island series. Duffield wrote, directed, and produced the new 20th Century Studios thriller No One Will Save You, which finally debuted its first trailer. The film puts Kaitlyn Dever in the middle of an alien invasion of her home, as she attempts to somehow find safety.

No One Will Save You is set to debut exclusively on Hulu on September 22nd. On Tuesday, Hulu and 20th Century put the first trailer online, giving everyone a glimpse into what's to come. You can check it out in its entirety in the video below!

"I wanted the movie to take the lead of a small intimate character study and drop an alien invasion on top of them," Duffield said in a press release. "The end of the world won't only be for those that are ready for it, and the idea of an alien movie rudely bursting the bubble our character has spent years building and cultivating felt like a unique way to tell a favorite story."

"I think there's a deeply buried feeling that every alien invasion movie could turn out to be true because they remain such an unknown in our daily lives," he continued. "As our world careens more and more out of control, maybe there's even a desire that there's something out there smarter than us that can help put us on a more sane path. The aliens in No One Will Save You are superior to humans in every way, which makes Brynn and her surprising resistance somewhat puzzling to them."

Duffield went on to talk about the addition of Dever as the leading star of the film. Dever has been around for a while, but reached a new level of stardom in 2019 with the release of Booksmart.

"We were so excited to have Kaitlyn join us because-like Brynn being thrust into a whole new world-Kaitlyn had never done a movie so aggressively physical and sci-fi before," he says. "I think audiences will be blown away by how commanding Kaitlyn is on screen as she uses her solitude and silence to create a truly unique and complex character."

