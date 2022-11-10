Shang-Chi 2 Star Simu Liu Breaks Silence on Marvel Sequel Plans (Exclusive)

Simu Liu is in it for the long haul. The Marvel newcomer starred in his first superhero film in last year's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, serving as the first Asian character to land a lead role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As is increasingly the norm with all things MCU, Liu hopes his solo outing was just the tip of the iceberg. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis at BoxLunch's Holiday Gala benefitting Feeding America, Liu says a direct sequel to Legend of the Ten Rings is most definitely in the cards.

"I think I know as much as anyone else, right? There's going to be a sequel, I think that part was obvious but it was also made official," Liu says. "As far as when I think that's just a question of timing and how well my back holds up through the years. I'll make 40 of them if we can."

When is Shang-Chi 2 coming out?

Shang-Chi 2 has yet to be officially confirmed by Marvel Studios in that the studio hasn't given the film a release date. Destin Daniel Cretton, however, has become a recurring collaborator at Marvel Studios and DIsney as a whole. Because of his new first look deal and the general response to Shang-Chi, it's only a matter of time before the sequel is announced as one of Marvel's reserved theatrical dates.

As for what a sequel would look like, Liu said earlier this year he thinks the eponymous character will go an a bit of an adventure with his newfound powers.

"I think just what Shaun decides to do with all this newfound power, you know? It kind of consumed his father, consumed Wenwu. I'm curious as to how someone much younger, much more inexperienced, would fare against the rings," Liu said in a January chat with Complex.

He added, "Just this idea of all of a sudden being gifted something that's so powerful but also so dangerous. And then the other big question I have is, you know, in what way does Shaun fit in with the rest of the MCU? Who are you going to see? What kind of crazy team-ups? What kinda tie-ins, Easter eggs? I'm just as much in the dark and everyone else, so I don't know anything, but I'm excited to dive into that process."

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now available on Disney+, all major digital platforms, and wherever physical movies are sold. Shang-Chi 2 doesn't have a release window yet.

What'd you think of Shang-Chi's film debut?