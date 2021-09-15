Shang-Chi Director Destin Daniel Cretton Explains Why Awkwafina “Is Unlike Any Performer” He’s Ever Met

Since the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings earlier this month, director Destin Daniel Cretton has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to many people from the movie’s cast and crew. Cretton recently dedicated a post to Ben Kingsley, saying, “Watching this genius work was a highlight of my life.” Now, the director is back on the social media site to share praise for another one of the movie’s stars, Awkwafina (Katy), and share a behind-the-scenes photo of them together on set.

“@awkwafina is unlike any performer I have ever met. I’ve never seen a brain find jokes faster than hers, and she had me laughing so hard on set I could barely keep from ruining her takes. But comedy isn’t the only place she shines. She’s also a caring, present, intimate performer, and that’s the part of her character I admire most. There is a sincerity to her dramatic performances that’s so genuine it’s hard to label it as acting. There isn’t another actor like her on earth, and we’re so lucky to have her in @shangchi,” Cretton wrote. You can check out their photo below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTxJA5cpzoK/

Awkwafina has also been posting some Shang-Chi content on Instagram this month. Last week, she dedicated a post to her stunt double, Lee Chesley. More and more Marvel stars have been taking to social media to praise the hard-working stuntpeople, including Shang-Chi‘s Meng’er Zhang (Xialing). We also saw a lot of posts in honor of the stuntwomen who worked on Black Widow after the movie was released this summer, including praise from Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova) and a funny photo from David Harbor (Red Guardian). Loki‘s Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie) also shared some love for the stuntwomen of the Disney+ series on social media, and we got to see a lot of cool behind-the-scenes photos and videos featuring the stuntmen who worked on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Not only did Shang-Chi have a record-breaking opening weekend at the box office, but it also earned the highest audience score of any Marvel Cinematic Universe film on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie was met with positive reviews from critics, earning a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after 277 reviews, and it also earned an impressive 98% audience score after 10,000+ reviews. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5, calling it “one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best origin stories to date.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now playing in theaters.