Everything Coming to Hulu in December 2021

The holidays are almost upon us. While that does mean more time with family, it also probably means some time away from work and school for a lot of folks. That means more time relaxing and watching TV, and Hulu has an entire slate of new additions over the course of December to keep everyone occupied throughout the season. If it’s a classic movie or new TV show you’re looking to enjoy, Hulu has you covered next month.

The beginning of December will see a bunch of movies added to Hulu’s roster. Armageddon, Cujo, Con Air, Friday the 13th, Hustlers, King Kong, Sherlock Holmes, Young Guns, The Raid 2, and the entire Ocean’s trilogy will all be added on December 1st, along with quite a few other titles.

There will be several TV episodes and seasons added to Hulu throughout the month, including the new season premiere of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Two popular Hulu comedies are returning with new episodes in December. PEN15 comes back on December 3rd and the second season of Crossing Swords debuts on December 10th. The new installment of Letterkenny arrives on December 29th.

You can check out the full list of Hulu’s December additions below!

December 1

Candified: Home for the Holidays: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

All Rise: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (CBS)

THE A-TEAM (2010)

ABOVE THE RIM (1994)

ACE VENTURA: PET DETECTIVE (1994)

ADDICTED (2014)

ALEX CROSS (2012)

ALIENATOR (1989)

ALL IS LOST (2013)

ARMAGEDDON (1998)

BACK TO SCHOOL (1986)

THE BANK JOB (2008)

BEHIND ENEMY LINES (2001)

THE BLACK STALLION (1979)

THE BLACK STALLION RETURNS (1983)

BLOW (2001)

BULL DURHAM (1988)

CHATTAHOOCHEE (1990)

CHERRY 2000 (1988)

CON AIR (1997)

THE CRAZIES (2010)

CRAZY HEART (2010)

CRIMSON TIDE (1995)

CUJO (1983)

THE CURSE (1987)

DAYS OF HEAVEN (1978)

DEAD MAN WALKING (1995)

THE DUNGEONMASTER (1985)

EARTH TO ECHO (2014)

ERIK THE VIKING (1989)

FLIGHTPLAN (2005)

FOUR WEDDINGS AND A FUNERAL (1994)

FRIDAY THE 13TH (1980)

HER SMELL (2018)

HIDE AND SEEK (2005)

HOLLOW MAN (2000)

HOLY MAN (1998)

HORTON HEARS A WHO! (2008)

HUSTLERS (2019)

I LOVE YOU, BETH COOPER (2009)

JAGGED EDGE (1985)

KING KONG (1976)

LOVE FIELD (1992)

MAKING MR. RIGHT (1987)

THE MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE (2004)

MY BEST FRIEND’S WEDDING (1997)

OCEAN’S ELEVEN (2001)

OCEAN’S TWELVE (2004)

OCEAN’S THIRTEEN (2007)

THE PRINCESS BRIDE (1987)

THE RAID 2 (2014)

REGARDING HENRY (1991)

RIO (2008)

SERENDIPITY (2001)

SHANGHAI NOON (2000)

SHE’S OUT OF MY LEAGUE (2010)

SHERLOCK HOLMES (2009)

SHERLOCK HOLMES: A GAME OF SHADOWS (2011)

THE SIEGE OF FIREBASE GLORIA (1989)

SILVERADO (1985)

SKY CAPTAIN AND THE WORLD OF TOMORROW (2004)

SODA CRACKER (1989)

SOME KIND OF WONDERFUL (1987)

SOMETHING’S GOTTA GIVE (2003)

STEPHEN KING’S GRAVEYARD SHIFT (1990)

STEPHEN KING’S THINNER (1996)

SUPERBEAST (1972)

TROLL (1986)

THE WARRIORS (1979)

YOUNG GUNS (1988)

YOUNG GUNS II (1990)

December 2

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 15 Premiere (FXX)

Godfather of Harlem: Complete Season 1 (Walt Disney Television)

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Come Around: Special (NBC)

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Complete Season 2 (National Geographic)

Vice Versa: HIV: The Neglected Pandemic: Complete Season 1 (Vice)

THE EAST (2021)

December 3

Pen15: New Episodes of Season Two (Hulu Original)

The New York Times Presents: To Live and Die in Alabama: New Episode (FX)

Annie Live!: Special (NBC)

Trolls Holiday in Harmony: Special (DreamWorks Animation)

WE NEED TO DO SOMETHING (2021)

THE WORLD OF KANAKO (2014)

December 6

Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 13 (Bravo)

December 7

Michael Buble’s Christmas in the City: Special (NBC)

WORLD WAR Z (2013)

December 8

People’s Choice Awards: Special (NBC)

December 9

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)

Bloods: Complete Season 1 (Sky Studios)

Creamerie: Complete Season 1 (Kevin & Co, Flat3 and TAP)

SWAN SONG (2021)

December 10

Crossing Swords: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

MATERNA (2021)

December 13

70th Miss Universe Competition: Special (Fox)

BRIGHTON BEACH (2021)

December 14

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: European Vacation: Special (Fox)

American Auto: Series Premiere (NBC)

December 15

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation (Fox)

Grand Crew: Series Premiere (NBC)

RISING WOLF (2021)

December 16

DEAD ASLEEP (2021) (Hulu Original Documentary)

CRYPTOZOO (2021)

TED BUNDY: AMERICAN BOOGEYMAN (2021)

December 17

MOTHER/ANDROID (2021) (Hulu Original Film)

THE NOWHERE INN (2021)

December 23

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

December 26

Letterkenny: Complete Season 10 (Hulu Original)