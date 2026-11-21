Ice Age is coming back to theaters with the sixth major entry in its franchise, and the first new theatrical release for the movies in over a decade. Ice Age has been dormant for the past few years following the release of its The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild spinoff with Disney+ a few years ago, and most of that is due to the fact that original owners Blue Sky Studios have since shuttered their doors amid the move over to 20th Century Animation and Disney.

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Ice Age had been rumbling about coming back with a new feature film entry for the last few years, and this was finally confirmed to be the case last year with the reveal of Ice Age: Boiling Point. Coming to theaters next year after an 11 year long drought for the film franchise in theaters, the first full trailer for Ice Age: Boiling Point has given fans the first look at the new movie in motion with its returning voice stars. You can check out the trailer below.

When Does Ice Age: Boiling Point Come Out?

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Ice Age: Boiling Point is currently scheduled to release in theaters on February 5th next year, and is the first major entry in the franchise to not be produced by the now closed Blue Sky Studios. The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild director John C. Donkin returned to direct this new entry with franchise producer Lori Forte producing. It’s also set to feature the majority of the voice cast from the previous films as well with some new additions to the fold as the big family continues to expand.

Ice Age: Boiling Point will feature the returning voice cast of Ray Romano as Manny, John Leguizamo as Sid, Denis Leary as Diego, Queen Latifah as Ellie, and Simon Pegg as Buck. Other returning members of the voice cast now confirmed include Josh Peck as Eddie, Chris Wedge as Scrat, and Adam DeVine as Julian. New additions to the voice (including recastings for older characters) include Coco Jones as Peaches, Ashley Park as Zee, Vincent Tong as Crash, Kari Wahlgren as Baby Scrat, Dee Bradley Baker as Jurassic Scrat, Eduardo Franco as Body, and James Austin Johnson as Clarence the Sprout Master.

What’s New for Ice Age: Boiling Point?

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Ice Age: Boiling Point is picking up where the franchise last left off as the Ice Age is continuing to warm up, and leading Manny and his family to wild new locations they have never seen before. Unfortunately by the looks of things this new feature doesn’t seem to be on the same scale as the previous films’ adventures to this point, and that might be even more noticeable when it makes its way to the big screen next year. But that’s something that remains to be seen with audiences around the world.

Ice Age is only one of the many long dormant film franchises coming back to screens with a new entry after many years, and that makes it all the more compelling for what we can expect to see next year. But how are you feeling about Ice Age: Boiling Point so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.