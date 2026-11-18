Lilo & Stitch is coming to theaters with an animated revival bringing back the classic franchise for a new generation, and a new sneak peek is showing off the first look at its new short in motion. With Disney’s next major outing, Hexed, hitting theaters over the Thanksgiving holiday teasing it’s going to be the end of one era of Walt Disney Animation Studios, it’s incredibly fitting that screenings of the film are going to be offering a first look at what could end up being the start of the next era for the studio.

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Lilo & Scratch is a brand new animated short that will be screening ahead of Hexed, and features the original Lilo & Stitch animated incarnations coming back in a whole new kind of way. The most impressive aspect of the new short is the fact that while it looks like the 2D animated original feature film, it’s actually been animated through the CG animation pipeline at the studio to make a cool new kind of end result. You can check it out in motion below with a special sneak peek clip.

Lilo & Scratch Sneak Peek Clip Released Ahead of Hexed Screenings

Lilo & Scratch will be debuting across theaters on November 25th together with screenings of Disney’s Hexed, so you’re going to want to make it to the theater a bit early to make sure to catch the new short in action. Directed by Malcon Pierce and Fawn Veerasunthorn, it’s the first new animated short from Walt Disney Animation Studios in five years. Using the already set CG animation pipeline with the studio, the new short adapts it to the original 2D animation designs that helps to make it a whole new kind of fluid for a new generation of fans.

Maia Kealoha returns from the live-action Lilo & Stitch and its now in the works sequel as Lilo while Chris Sanders reprises his role as Stitch. As the sneak peek teases, Lilo adopts a mysterious cat that is clearly hiding a rambunctiousness that Stitch is likely going to be contending with in secret. It’s not clear how long this new short will last, but it’s certainly an exciting release given that it lays out a potential future for more of this 2D-like animated releases coming from Disney in the future. Which would be a big deal to the older fans.

When Does Lilo & Stitch 2 Come Out?

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Lilo & Stitch’s live-action feature film reboot had been an incredible success for Disney at the box office, and quickly went into development on its sequel. Lilo & Stitch 2 is currently in the works for a release in Summer 2028, but a concrete release date has yet to be revealed as of this time. Very little has been revealed for the new sequel, but it’s been confirmed that it will be introducing a new take on Angel, who was one of the many Experiments that had been unleashed in the TV animated series.

Lilo & Stitch‘s live-action reboot had sparked some debates among fans for some of the changes it had made with its ending, and that’s likely going to continue with the sequel as the stars behind it have teased that it’s also going to make changes from the original version. But with a direct to video sequel and a full TV series to draw inspiration from, it’s likely going to be packed with surprises. How are you liking the look of Lilo & Scratch so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.