Idris Elba Says DC Will Be "Unstoppable" Under James Gunn (Exclusive)

James Gunn and Peter Safran were announced as the new co-CEOs of DC Studios late last year, and they have already made some significant changes since then. Gunn and Safran would then go on to reveal the first projects in their new slate that included Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, and even a Green Lantern series titled Lanterns. There has been a lot of talk on whether or not Gunn is the right guy for the job, but the people that have worked with him have nothing but great things to say about Warner Bros. Discovery's decision. Now The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba is the latest to come out and give his support to Gunn. ComicBook.con's Brandon Davis got the chance to speak with Elba during and interview for the upcoming Luther movie, and the actor revealed that he thinks DC will be "unstoppable" under Gunn's leadership.

"I mean, yeah, no. We've said hi to each other. He's a genius, right? And I can't think of anyone better to jump in the authorship of what happens in the DC Universe," Elba told us. "He knows it better than anyone, but also he just has such a great imagination, great taste profile. I think the DC Universe is gonna be like unstoppable under his watch."

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The next DC Studios movie to hit theaters will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line describe the film as follows: "Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.

The film is being directed by David F. Sandberg (Shazam!, Annabelle: Creation) and produced by Peter Safran. Fury of the Gods was written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan. Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theater on March 17th!

