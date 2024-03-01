Blumhouse Boss Jason Blum wants an Imaginary and M3GAN Crossover (Exclusive)

Blumhouse Pictures head Jason Blum is saying in no uncertain terms that he wants his studio's horror movie franchises M3GAN and Imaginary to crossover at some point.

While doing the press junket for Imaginary, ComicBook.com's Chris Killian brought up the subject of the Blumhouse horror universe, and where we could see franchises meeting in crossover events.

"Well I'd love to see Chauncey and M3GAN have a fight," Blum said in response, adding the tease that "Maybe one day we'll do that."

What Is Imaginary About?

Imaginary follows a woman who moves her family into her childhood home and finds that her stepdaughter starts playing with a stuffed bear and turns it into an imaginary friend – until supernatural mayhem starts revealing that the "imaginary" friend may be something very real:

When Jessica moves back into her childhood home with her family, her youngest stepdaughter Alice develops an eerie attachment to a stuffed bear named Chauncey she finds in the basement. Alice starts playing games with Chauncey that begin playful and become increasingly sinister. As Alice's behavior becomes more and more concerning, Jessica intervenes only to realize Chauncey is much more than the stuffed toy bear she believed him to be.

As you can see, Imaginary is, at the very least, attempting to turn the stuffed bear, Chauncey, into a new horror icon – the same way that Blumhouse has turned the M3GAN robot doll into a modern horror icon. With both characters being so new to the genre, and both technically being companions for kids, a crossover seems like it could be more organic, and pointed, than either of those characters facing other horror icons.

For his part, Jason Blum things there's a much more direct correlation between Chauncey and M3GAN: "Their height is more even."

So what would an Imaginary and M3GAN crossover even be about? It's actually ridiculously easy to imagine: A kid who owns a M3GAN robo-companion either finds the Chauncey bear or has a sibling or friend who becomes attached to it. Either way, on a subtextual level it could be an intriguing showdown between the old-era toys that required kids to flex their imaginations, vs. modern mechanical toys that have all the bells and whistles to indulge shorter attention spans. Which one is better? watch "iMEGination" to find out!

Imaginary will be in theaters on March 8th.