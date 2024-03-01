Stranger Things 5 BTS Photos Reunite Max and Lucas

Creators of Stranger Things Matt and Ross Duffer try to keep a tight lid on plot details regarding any new season of the series, and with the final season of the series currently filming, the pair are still attempting to remain cryptic, yet recently took to Instagram to show off some behind-the-scenes looks at the series' stars. Most notably, we get to see Sadie Sink and Caleb McLaughlin, and with Sink having a big grin on her face in one photo, the filmmakers made sure to clarify that we were looking at the actor and not her on-screen counterpart, as Max is seemingly still in a coma. Stranger Things Season 5 is expected to premiere on Netflix next year.

Ross Duffer captioned the photos on Instagram, "Weeks 7-8," while following up with, "(And FYI this is a pic of Sadie not Max. Max is in a coma.)"

Despite the follow-up comment seemingly hoping to clarify any speculation from fans, we're still left with some questions. In the Season 4 finale of the series, Max faced off against Vecna and suffered major injuries in the process. Despite there having been a passage of time between that showdown and those final moments of the episode, Max was seen still in a coma and recuperating from her injuries.

The Duffer brothers have confirmed that fans can expect a time jump heading into the next season, so with this tease that "Max is in a coma," fans are sure to wonder if that means the character is still neutralized when we start the new season or if they are filming scenes that are meant to serve as connective tissue between where we see her in Season 4 and how she might be back in action when Season 5 picks up.

We can likely expect Max to make some type of recovery in the upcoming season, the extent of which is yet to be known. Sink's costar Gaten Matarazzo, however, previously shared that he hopes the stakes get more fatal in the sendoff to the series.

Speaking at MEGACON last month, the actor expressed, "It might sound messed up but we should kill more people. This show would be so much better if the stakes were much higher, like at any moment any of these kids can kick it. I feel like we're all too safe."

Stay tuned for updates on the final season of Stranger Things.

Are you looking forward to the new season? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!