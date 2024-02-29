The Watchers Gets New Release Date Days After New Trailer Debut

The Watchers is no longer being released the same day as The Crow.

Earlier this week, the first trailer for The Watchers starring Dakota Fanning was released. The new film marks the feature directorial debut of M. Night Shyamalan's daughter, Ishana Night Shyamalan. The movie was originally set to be released on June 7th, but it was announced today that it has been pushed back a week. That could be because Lionsgate's The Crow recently moved to that date, and New Line Cinema might not want to compete with the horror remake. According to The Hollywood Reporter's Borys Kit, The Watchers will now be released in theaters on June 14th.

The Watchers stars Dakota Fanning (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Ocean's Eight), Georgina Campbell (Barbarian, Suspicion), Oliver Finnegan (Creeped Out, Outlander), and Olwen Fouere (The Northman, The Tourist). The film is produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan, and Nimitt Mankad. The executive producers are Jo Homewood and Stephen Dembitzer.

The Watchers is based on a novel by A.M. Shine, and follows an artist (Fanning) named Mina "who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland." Mina eventually finds shelter, but she "unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night."

The Crow Producer Says Movie Could Launch Extended Universe:

The Crow producer Sam Pressman recently spoke to Deadline about the upcoming project, and teased it will "blow people away."

"The Crow has been a very central and integral part of our company and I'm really proud of the progress and the work that has been done," Pressman shared. "I think the movie is just going to blow people away. Our partners want to approach it in a very 360 way, whether it be video games, an animated series, or a universe, but it's got this cosmic legacy that can expand beyond a singular story."

Yesterday, fans got the first glimpse at Bill Skarsgård in the film. However, some fans weren't pleased with the updated look of Eric Draven, and many took to social media to compare him to Jared Leto's Joker.

