Abigail Directors Promise Film Is More Bloody Than Ready or Not and Scream Sequels

Filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are set to deliver audiences the Universal Monster movie Abigail in April, with the pair making the promising tease that it will fully honor the mythology of vampires and feature more blood than any of their previous efforts. Given that blood is a key component in the overall mythology of vampires, it might not come as much surprise that we'll see a lot of it, but given their bloody track record, these remarks will surely excite fans looking to see what they pull off with a creature feature. Abigail is set to hit theaters on April 19th.

"All of our movies are bloody ... I would say that this is definitely the most bloody. We spent a lot of time apologizing to our actors on this movie!" Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett shared with Total Film, per GamesRadar. "I mean, blood is in the DNA of a vampire movie, and the amount of blood work in this one is... It's pretty extreme! ... But it's still fun."

With a career that includes V/H/S, Devil's Due, Southbound, Ready or Not, and two Scream movies, the pair have found a number of creative ways to spill blood for the sake of audiences' delight, but with the filmmakers often focusing on blending humor with horror, the storylines they explore don't always lend themselves to filming grotesque encounters. That all looks to change with Abigail, as evidenced by the first trailer.

The movie is described, "Children can be such monsters. After a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, all they have to do to collect a $50 million ransom is watch the girl overnight. In an isolated mansion, the captors start to dwindle, one by one, and they discover, to their mounting horror, that they're locked inside with no normal little girl."

Abigail stars Melissa Barrera (Scream franchise, In the Heights), Dan Stevens (Gaslit, Legion), Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Freaky), William Catlett (Black Lightning, True Story), Kevin Durand (Resident Evil: Retribution, X-Men Origins: Wolverine), and Angus Cloud (Euphoria, North Hollywood) as the kidnappers and Alisha Weir (Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical, Darklands) as Abigail.

