Inception Leaves Netflix for Another Streaming Service

Inception left Netflix for another streaming service this week. Hulu now serves as a home for the Warner Bros. classic. Christopher Nolan’s films always attract a following, and this one had an absolute stranglehold on the public consciousness when it premiered about a decade. (The Dark Knight is another one from around that period that still elicits a strong reaction from a bunch of people on the Internet.) So, you can pop over to Hulu to go check out one of the film school favorites of the last decade. Joseph Gordon-Levitt actually celebrated the 10-year milestone last year. It surprised a ton of people on social media as they didn’t realize that it had been a decade since that top began spinning. Everyone in that all-star cast has gone about their lives. But, it has to feel good to have been a part of a movie that most modern audiences consider a personal favorite. Check out what the actor said below:

“Today’s the 10 year anniversary of Inception,” Gordon-Levitt wrote on Twitter. “Had a blast making that movie with Mr. Nolan and the entire cast and crew. Shooting the hallway sequence felt like we were carrying on in the grand tradition of Fred Astaire dancing on the ceiling. Such fond memories.”

In the run to Tenet last year, Esquire talked to John David Washington about the Nolan movie. As “The Protagonist”, the actor spoke about the idea that the two movies could be related in some way. They’re very different, but Washington argues they function like in-laws.

“I’d say [Tenet] is an in-law to Inception,” Washington said. “They’re related by marriage. They get together for Thanksgivings, family barbecues, like that kind of thing. Other than that, one lives in Europe, the other one lives in Compton.”

Warner Bros. describes Inception down below:

Your mind is the scene of the crime. Box-office superstar Leonardo DiCaprio stars in this contemporary science fiction action film set “within the architecture of the mind.” Written, directed and produced by Oscar® and Golden Globe nominee Christopher Nolan (The Dark Knight, Batman Begins, The Prestige), this eagerly awaited follow-up to 2008’s billion-dollar blockbuster is yet another visionary tale from a startingly original filmmaker who continually raises the bar with every film he makes. Shooting in London, Paris, Tangiers, Calgary and Los Angeles, Nolan’s mind-bending film also stars Academy Award® winners Michael Caine and Marion Cotillard, in addition to Juno’s Ellen Page, Batman Begins’ Cillian Murphy and Oscar® nominees Ken Watanabe (The Last Samurai) and Tom Berenger (Platoon).

